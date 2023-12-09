Celebrity

Naga Munchetty had her say on Boris Johnson on Have I Got News For You and the Daily Mail will be fumin’

Poke Staff. Updated December 9th, 2023

Newspapers of a right-wing bent – so nearly all of them – tend to get them hump whenever a BBC News type guest hosts Have I Got News For You.

There’s a world of difference between a news programme and a satirical entertainment show, obviously, but it’s conveniently missed by the anti-BBC blowhards at times like this.

So we’re sat here this morning trying to work out what the Daily Mail will make of Friday night’s guest host, Naga Munchetty, and this particular moment from the BBC Breakfast presenter.

The relief is palpable.

Now we’re not sure if the Daily Mail really is fumin’ – we’ve got a Daily Mail safeguard on the internet – so final word to spoof former Tory MP, Sir Michael Take.

