Naga Munchetty had her say on Boris Johnson on Have I Got News For You and the Daily Mail will be fumin’

Newspapers of a right-wing bent – so nearly all of them – tend to get them hump whenever a BBC News type guest hosts Have I Got News For You.

There’s a world of difference between a news programme and a satirical entertainment show, obviously, but it’s conveniently missed by the anti-BBC blowhards at times like this.

So we’re sat here this morning trying to work out what the Daily Mail will make of Friday night’s guest host, Naga Munchetty, and this particular moment from the BBC Breakfast presenter.

Naga Munchetty, “Boris Johnson’s evidence at the #CovidInquiry talking about aggressive WhatsApp messages between his advisers and the civil service. Boris Johnson told the inquiry that, ‘abusive message are part of the creative process.’ I’m buying into this, ok. So Boris,… pic.twitter.com/EDMbiRhJsr — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 9, 2023

The relief is palpable.

Brilliant hahaha well done naga — Rob Banker ️‍ (@robjoe11) December 9, 2023

I generally don’t care for HIGNFY but this is great https://t.co/9AuMZT5pvc — Heradasha 2.0 (@notheradasha) December 9, 2023

Dame Naga — SandyMan (@sandyman1397) December 9, 2023

Speaking for the people! Love @TVNaga01 — Jane Street ️‍⚧️She/her/cis (@JaneStRetCP) December 9, 2023

Now we’re not sure if the Daily Mail really is fumin’ – we’ve got a Daily Mail safeguard on the internet – so final word to spoof former Tory MP, Sir Michael Take.

#HIGNFY

This proves the BBC is a Marxist anti Tory broadcaster!

Here is radical Linekerist Naga Munchetty openly insulting our brave ex PM Boris Johnson using the foulest of language.

DISGUSTING!

I bet fellow communists Carol Kirkwood & Charlie Steak put her up to this.

pic.twitter.com/OUGqUpU25q — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 8, 2023

Watch the episode in full on BBC iPlayer here!

