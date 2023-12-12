Jonathan Gullis challenged Gary Lineker to run against him for Parliament and Lineker had the very best response

Celebrity

Conservative MPs have been busy telling Gary Lineker to stick to football after he was one of a number of celebrities to sign an open letter calling on Rishi Sunak to drop his Rwanda policy.

And each time they do it the Match of the Day man rather fabulously owns into the next season.

This time it was the turn of Jonathan Gullis (again) after he accused Lineker ‘insulting him personally’ on Twitter.

It all started when Gullis said Lineker had broken BBC guidelines by signing the letter.

Yet another breach of the BBC’s impartiality rules by @GaryLineker. But, sadly, spineless Tim Davie will do nothing about it, having surrendered to Lineker previously. https://t.co/0qWkoRNOmk — Jonathan Gullis MP (@GullisJonathan) December 11, 2023

And Lineker responded like this.

Jonathan hasn’t read the new guidelines….or, should I say, had someone read them to him? https://t.co/bxxxbj5Twb — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 11, 2023

Gullis, appearing on Talk TV, bemoaned ‘so-called celebrities’ and the ‘wokerati’ and said if Lineker was so confident he could do a great job running the country, then he should stand for parliament.

“If Gary Lineker's so confident he could do such a great job, why not stand for Parliament? He’s welcome to run against me in Stoke-on-Trent North.” Tory MP Jonathan Gullis challenges Gary Lineker after being mocked by him on Twitter/X.#TalkTV pic.twitter.com/L1SSzofMCA — TalkTV (@TalkTV) December 12, 2023

And while there were plenty of totally on-point replies …

I love the implied comment that someone is only qualified to talk about politics if they're a parliamentarian. That doesn't leave much room for accountability. And this guy was a teacher? — Paulio (@PaulioB) December 12, 2023

In this country, citizens are allowed to criticise their government. If Gullis is so uncomfortable with that, why not move to Russia? — Citizen K (@PrimeShade) December 12, 2023

Not sure what @GaryLineker said about you wasn't true though, @GullisJonathan, old chap. — Chrissie Grech (v) (@ChrissieGrech) December 12, 2023

… Lineker surely said it best.

Could he do it on a wet Tuesday election night in Stoke? https://t.co/Aas3tyKB2F — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 12, 2023

Boom. Let’s hope he doesn’t take it too personally.

Oh , this would be glorious, I know you won’t do it , but this a fantastic thought 🙂 — Simon J Warner (@simonjwarner) December 12, 2023

Thursday, Gary, they're always on a Thursday — Nick Michaels (@nick5michaels) December 12, 2023

