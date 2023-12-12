Celebrity

Jonathan Gullis challenged Gary Lineker to run against him for Parliament and Lineker had the very best response

Poke Staff. Updated December 12th, 2023

Conservative MPs have been busy telling Gary Lineker to stick to football after he was one of a number of celebrities to sign an open letter calling on Rishi Sunak to drop his Rwanda policy.

And each time they do it the Match of the Day man rather fabulously owns into the next season.

This time it was the turn of Jonathan Gullis (again) after he accused Lineker ‘insulting him personally’ on Twitter.

It all started when Gullis said Lineker had broken BBC guidelines by signing the letter.

And Lineker responded like this.

Gullis, appearing on Talk TV, bemoaned ‘so-called celebrities’ and the ‘wokerati’ and said if Lineker was so confident he could do a great job running the country, then he should stand for parliament.

And while there were plenty of totally on-point replies …

… Lineker surely said it best.

Boom. Let’s hope he doesn’t take it too personally.

READ MORE

Alex Scott had the very best response to Joey Barton’s sexist rants about women in football