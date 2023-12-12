Videos

This comedian joined an anti-abortion march to say ‘the quiet part out loud’ and it’s incredibly brave and very, very funny

John Plunkett. Updated December 12th, 2023

Comedian Walter Masterson joined this anti-abortion march to say ‘the quiet part out loud’ and it’s a very funny and supremely satisfying watch. Not to mention, very, very brave.

It’s just gone wildly viral again after Walter shared it on

Magnificently done!

Follow @waltermasterson on Twitter here and on TikTok over here!

Source @waltermasterson