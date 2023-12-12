This comedian joined an anti-abortion march to say ‘the quiet part out loud’ and it’s incredibly brave and very, very funny

Videos

Comedian Walter Masterson joined this anti-abortion march to say ‘the quiet part out loud’ and it’s a very funny and supremely satisfying watch. Not to mention, very, very brave.

It’s just gone wildly viral again after Walter shared it on

I joined an Anti-Abortion march to say the quiet part out loud.pic.twitter.com/NDXUR3F1cq — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) December 11, 2023

Magnificently done!

Someone yelled back "Yes I hate them" — Saqib Ahmed (@Saqib_hmed) December 11, 2023

He’s a national treasure.

Stay safe out there, Walter. https://t.co/4D5xxk2OHJ — TriniFromLI,,,☮️, (@OlsenTrini) December 11, 2023

This made me laugh so hard. — Neil Amigone (@BradyBflo) December 11, 2023

I love this man https://t.co/Pz5KCn09bF — Mitch i support caryma (@Mitch6669) December 11, 2023

This alone: Absolutely worth it pic.twitter.com/fal90wZYZA — ╰☆☆ ωＥ ⓔ ĐᶠᵉŤ ☆☆╮ (@WeAreDlfferent) December 11, 2023

Follow @waltermasterson on Twitter here and on TikTok over here!

Tweets by waltermasterson

Source @waltermasterson