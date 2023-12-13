This already had us facepalming into next week … and then along comes the payoff

Videos

Facepalm of the week, the month, and very probably the year is this video which has just gone wildly viral over on Twitter.

It’s surely got to be a joke – hasn’t it? – but if we’ve learned anything over the past few years (full disclosure – we haven’t) then it’s never to assume. Anything.

I swear I look at mfs like this daily! Like are you fr?!! pic.twitter.com/JixsOKYQO0 — Raye (@sweetbabyrayes) December 12, 2023

Mega oof.

I’m so glad there was a 3rd person cuz when she came in and flipped the cap I was like ‍♀️ — ♎️The #1 Boss Bitch♎️ (@Big_Leche_Jill) December 12, 2023

The deep sigh of disappointment

lollll the exhale was so dramatic — Pai (@GaliciPai) December 12, 2023

Not the biting the lip and taking that deep breath that your Grandmother used to do! Lord have mercy is what's going through his mind, for sure! — SportsHeadz (@HeadzSports) December 12, 2023

That exhale was loud AF — Sarah (@xuser81723) December 12, 2023

This gotta be a bad joke right? Please say it is — Pistola (@LaPistolaDulce) December 12, 2023

Please! Anyone?

Source @sweetbabyrayes