This already had us facepalming into next week … and then along comes the payoff
Facepalm of the week, the month, and very probably the year is this video which has just gone wildly viral over on Twitter.
It’s surely got to be a joke – hasn’t it? – but if we’ve learned anything over the past few years (full disclosure – we haven’t) then it’s never to assume. Anything.
I swear I look at mfs like this daily! Like are you fr?!! pic.twitter.com/JixsOKYQO0
— Raye (@sweetbabyrayes) December 12, 2023
Mega oof.
Felt this deep pic.twitter.com/rk2I3CFdL5
— Slight (@slight_breeze) December 12, 2023
I’m so glad there was a 3rd person cuz when she came in and flipped the cap I was like ♀️
— ♎️The #1 Boss Bitch♎️ (@Big_Leche_Jill) December 12, 2023
The deep sigh of disappointment
lollll the exhale was so dramatic
— Pai (@GaliciPai) December 12, 2023
Not the biting the lip and taking that deep breath that your Grandmother used to do! Lord have mercy is what's going through his mind, for sure!
— SportsHeadz (@HeadzSports) December 12, 2023
That exhale was loud AF
— Sarah (@xuser81723) December 12, 2023
This gotta be a bad joke right? Please say it is
— Pistola (@LaPistolaDulce) December 12, 2023
Please! Anyone?
Source @sweetbabyrayes