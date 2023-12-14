This fight scene from a classic Stanley Kubrick movie has gone viral because it has everything

Entertainment

Fight scenes in movies are notoriously difficult to get right. They often look unconvincing or, as is more often the case nowadays, simply boring due to the overuse of CGI.

It’s no surprise, however, that if anyone could direct a great fight scene, it would be Stanley Kubrick, masterful director of Doctor Strangelove, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket and more. So much more.

This scene comes from his 1975 classic, Barry Lyndon, and it was shared on Twitter by Jo with the caption ‘Imagine if a Marvel movie had a fight scene this good’.

imagine if a marvel movie had a fight scene this good pic.twitter.com/IYfqpufeDC — Jo (@junker_jo) November 24, 2023

Brilliantly chaotic stuff, with a great dollop of humour!

Others were impressed, too…

Hilarious to watch a bunch of dandies have to dogpile one dude just get him under control — Aqua Tofana is in Jail (@Novaya_Tofana) November 25, 2023

My Lord, this fight scene is unequivocally bussin’! — Bottlecap (@notBottlecap) November 25, 2023

This is amazing lol — RFH‍ ⬛️ (Doctor) (@hollowearthterf) November 25, 2023

Low key this is the funniest scene in the history of cinema. Kubrick was goated here. https://t.co/29ACNOvZcZ — Peter Labuza (@labuzamovies) November 25, 2023

one of my favorite scenes in any movie ever https://t.co/k69eXdE3lm — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) November 26, 2023

The Lyndon kidney punch is maybe the funniest on screen hit in history https://t.co/4QXPeyHPld — Jesse (@MuskTillDawn) November 25, 2023

Right. It’s been a while since we’ve seen it, so we’re off to stream it again right now.

