This fight scene from a classic Stanley Kubrick movie has gone viral because it has everything

David Harris. Updated December 14th, 2023

Fight scenes in movies are notoriously difficult to get right. They often look unconvincing or, as is more often the case nowadays, simply boring due to the overuse of CGI.

It’s no surprise, however, that if anyone could direct a great fight scene, it would be Stanley Kubrick, masterful director of Doctor Strangelove, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket and more. So much more.

This scene comes from his 1975 classic, Barry Lyndon, and it was shared on Twitter by Jo with the caption ‘Imagine if a Marvel movie had a fight scene this good’.

Brilliantly chaotic stuff, with a great dollop of humour!

Others were impressed, too…

Right. It’s been a while since we’ve seen it, so we’re off to stream it again right now.

