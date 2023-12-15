25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Thank you for checking out our weekly round-up of great tweets from Twitter/X. If you like them, there’s no need to put a ring on them – just a share or a follow.
We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
1.
2.
Went to the toilet once and a guy in the next cubicle said "alright, mate! What you up to there?" I replied "hey just having a shit". An awkward pause followed before the guy in the next cubicle said "I'll have to call you back, mate…." I hid in that cubicle for an hour.
— Fesshole (@fesshole) December 11, 2023
3.
Limbo is the only sport where being really bad at it means you're raising the bar.
— Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) December 10, 2023
4.
"…..Albuquerque!" pic.twitter.com/aVIHrQwFa1
— Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) December 14, 2023
5.
My cousin Clevis is afraid of nudists. He’s the only person I know who bought a T-shirt cannon for self-defense.
— D.N. Schmidt (@Writepop) December 12, 2023
6.
Wasn’t that a Pavarotti tune? pic.twitter.com/NmSq0jeihT
— Phil Pagett (@Phil_Pagett) December 11, 2023
7.
Of course I want to connect with my high school boyfriend's mom thank you LinkedIn.
— your other mom (@difficultpatty) December 11, 2023
8.
Can confirm. It’s cramped and frankly quite smelly. pic.twitter.com/fxTrh18Q4l
— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) December 13, 2023
9.
Why cow do that? Now floor look weird. Cow should stop being twat. pic.twitter.com/EwUacRwWuU
— Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) December 11, 2023
10.
Me: I want to buy a keyboard
Yamaha: yep
Me: … and a guitar
Yamaha: yeah we got you bro
Me: also weird q but do you know where i can find a jet ski?
Yamaha: you’re not gonna believe this
— Andrew Lynch (@andrewglynch) December 10, 2023
11.
Wife: have you seen the dog bowl?
Me: no, is he any good?
— Boog (@bewgtweets) December 10, 2023