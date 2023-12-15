25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

Thank you for checking out our weekly round-up of great tweets from Twitter/X. If you like them, there’s no need to put a ring on them – just a share or a follow.

We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

1.



@reniadeb

2.

Went to the toilet once and a guy in the next cubicle said "alright, mate! What you up to there?" I replied "hey just having a shit". An awkward pause followed before the guy in the next cubicle said "I'll have to call you back, mate…." I hid in that cubicle for an hour. — Fesshole (@fesshole) December 11, 2023

3.

Limbo is the only sport where being really bad at it means you're raising the bar. — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) December 10, 2023

4.

5.

My cousin Clevis is afraid of nudists. He’s the only person I know who bought a T-shirt cannon for self-defense. — D.N. Schmidt (@Writepop) December 12, 2023

6.

Wasn’t that a Pavarotti tune? pic.twitter.com/NmSq0jeihT — Phil Pagett (@Phil_Pagett) December 11, 2023

7.

Of course I want to connect with my high school boyfriend's mom thank you LinkedIn. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) December 11, 2023

8.

Can confirm. It’s cramped and frankly quite smelly. pic.twitter.com/fxTrh18Q4l — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) December 13, 2023

9.

Why cow do that? Now floor look weird. Cow should stop being twat. pic.twitter.com/EwUacRwWuU — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) December 11, 2023

10.

Me: I want to buy a keyboard Yamaha: yep Me: … and a guitar Yamaha: yeah we got you bro Me: also weird q but do you know where i can find a jet ski? Yamaha: you’re not gonna believe this — Andrew Lynch (@andrewglynch) December 10, 2023

11.

Wife: have you seen the dog bowl? Me: no, is he any good? — Boog (@bewgtweets) December 10, 2023

12.



@whatsjo

