Martin Daubney’s hilarious GB News meltdown has been turned into a front page story and it’s even better written down

You’ll probably remember that fabulous 53 seconds of GB News when it’s fair to say presenter Martin Daubney wasn’t entirely at the top of his game.

The news channel had a famously funny launch, but it surely never plunged depths deeper than this, Daubney’s segment on the capture of escaped remand prisoner Daniel Khalife back in September.

Daniel Khalife had been found in Chiswick and apprehended by police. Martin Daubney here on GB News #GBNews making an absolute horlicks of this important breaking news. It's like a parody of amateur it's that bad! pic.twitter.com/5AgCIKfmXV — Phil Jones "Unofficial" (@PhilJonesy3) September 9, 2023

And we mention it again Times Radio’s Matt Chorley shared this mocked-up front page of the incident, which he reckons is the very best present in his team secret Santa.

And for some reason it’s even funnier in print!

OK. You can stop trying now. I’ve just got the BEST present in our team secret Santa #WeAreGoingStraightToMe pic.twitter.com/eKrlslNQDt — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) December 14, 2023

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

Brilliantly done.

This is brilliant One of Deputy Daubs downstairs bog for sure — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) December 14, 2023

Somehow it’s even funnier in print. — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor (@arthistorynews) December 14, 2023

First edition of the GB Newspaper just leaked https://t.co/lB6KrO9nPP pic.twitter.com/MOB7AEwSli — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) December 14, 2023

