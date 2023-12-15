Pics

Martin Daubney’s hilarious GB News meltdown has been turned into a front page story and it’s even better written down

Poke Staff. Updated December 15th, 2023

You’ll probably remember that fabulous 53 seconds of GB News when it’s fair to say presenter Martin Daubney wasn’t entirely at the top of his game.

The news channel had a famously funny launch, but it surely never plunged depths deeper than this, Daubney’s segment on the capture of escaped remand prisoner Daniel Khalife back in September.

And we mention it again Times Radio’s Matt Chorley shared this mocked-up front page of the incident, which he reckons is the very best present in his team secret Santa.

And for some reason it’s even funnier in print!

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

Brilliantly done.

Source @MattChorley