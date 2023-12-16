Sometimes cute, sometimes chaotic – what is it with cats and Christmas trees? 17 unexpected kitties in the bauble area
Let’s face it, if you have cats, your Christmas tree is nothing more than a giant toy for them. All those baubles and dangling beads – not to mention its basic climbing frame shape.
The owners of these festive felines know what we’re talking about.
1.
Slithering up the tree!
byu/UtterlyConfused93 incatsinchristmastrees
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
My first Christmas tree, and my first cat.
byu/xtimertine infunny
8.
9.
10.
Article Pages: 1 2