How they clear snow from the roads in Montreal is oddly mesmerising

You can tell Montreal, Canada gets more than its fair share of snow by how efficiently they deal with removing it to make the roads safer. But it isn’t simply efficient, it’s also oddly mesmerising.

Check this out.

We bet that city doesn’t ground to a halt over the wrong kind of snow – or leaves on the line, for that matter.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted.

Wow, where I live in the US, they just shove all the shit onto your sidewalk and you can go fuck yourself. This is way better.

PoppaMo

Cool, it’s actually removing the snow rather than just piling up the banks.

Ash_killem

In England we have about an inch of snow and the whole country stops.

keepontrippinon In Canada we’re still wearing shorts with one inch of snow

WhytePumpkin

Never seen anyplace that actually REMOVES it instead of pushing it onto the edges/private property. Never even occurred to me someplace might do this.

kirahxz_king

Great system. When the video first started, I was like “damn, bro. Slow down!” Then I realized it was sped up. Duh.

BetterRedDead If you knew how slow Montreal City Workers actually move, you’d understand why this had to be sped up.

CosmicCrapCollector

I was in Montreal for the holidays in 2018 and it snowed like 2ft one day. We thought we were screwed but then this happened, all over the city. It was a beautiful dance of machinery and the snow disappeared.

FiveTheOneName

The budget for snow removal in Montreal this year is close to $200 million.

BetterTransit

Wait…theres a way to remove snow without totally blocking in every driveway lol?

lostharbor

THIS IS COOL AND REALLY INTERESTING BUT ALSO LOUD AS FUCK.I WON’T HOPE THEY DO THIS AT 4 IN THE MORNING.

SIGNAL-REPORTER-3981

Efficiency at its finest, a symphony of snow removal!

QBaller1980

Hot damn, my village needs this… But it took my village like 5 years to fix the small village clock, soooo…

EvLokadottr

“Why my taxes so high?” *Points outside.*/em>

awwwwwwwwwwwwwwSHIT·

This is coordinated artistry! Chefs kiss!

MiliCert1

The snow farmers providing natural Canadian snow for exportation to America.

SmokyAbyss

I could watch that for days.

nburns38

I went from “that guy sucks at his job” to “wow these people have this figured out”

Creative-Tangelo-127

Gougeded pointed out a sort of downside to this level of efficiency.

Grew up in Montreal, can confirm there almost never were snow days. Even when it was really bad.

