Louis Theroux wins our favourite celebrity comeback of the year after Piers Morgan said he could ‘destroy him in 30 seconds’

Here are two of our favourite things all at once – Louis Theroux, obviously, and Piers Morgan getting owned, all at the same time.

It happened after Louis went on Twitter to big up his new series of celebrity interviews – in this case, with former heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua.

The pair discuss who Louis could possibly box, and the name of Piers Morgan came up. Not only that, Theroux said: ‘I think I could take him.’

"Piers Morgan? I think I could take him." @anthonyjoshua thinks he's got the perfect match up for @louistheroux pic.twitter.com/vOonm2aR09 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 7, 2023

And with a grim sense of inevitably it caught the attention of Morgan, who took time out from counting his Talk TV viewers to let Theroux know exactly what he made of that.

Have you lost your marbles, @louistheroux ?

I’d destroy you in 30 seconds, you puny wastrel. https://t.co/9v0Sahxt27 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 8, 2023

And we’re very glad he did, because Theroux’s response was a total knockout.

I don't think you've got the cardio fitness, Piers, TBF. You'd gas out and after that I'd just be playing music on your chin like a boxing Beethoven. — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) November 9, 2023

At which point Morgan was bouncing dazed off the ropes and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Never have I been more attracted to Louis Theroux. https://t.co/0N9UvoM4mq — Bef (@befbadbelly) November 9, 2023

I think we have the prime card main event for next year @MamsTaylor #TherouxMorgan https://t.co/ffAsiKzL4g — True Geordie (@TrueGeordieTG) November 9, 2023

Playing music on your chin like a boxing Beethoven. Love it! — Chutes Away. (@Croesrob) November 9, 2023

You simply do not come for the king. https://t.co/U6cdlruBJe — Craig Scott (@craigscott209) November 9, 2023

When he eventually raised himself from the canvas, Morgan responsed with this, but by then the judges had packed up and gone home.

Watch this, then see how cocky you’re feeling Big Guy.https://t.co/t2PeGFcCfG https://t.co/HRmOiBPuVe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 9, 2023

