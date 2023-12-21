Animals

People were blown away by the remarkable mimicry talents of this starling

David Harris. Updated December 21st, 2023

We all know that there are some exotic birds with an aptitude for mimicking the human voice (parrots and myna birds, we’re looking at you).

But it’s surprising to discover that there’s a common bird native to The UK which also has an amazing gift for mimicry, as this video demonstrates. It was shared by Nature Is Amazing on Twitter and it’s quite the amazing watch.

Wow! A bit of bonus R2D2 there, too.

People were impressed, and others added a bit more context and information…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Right, we’re off down the park now to shout at some starlings…

READ MORE

This list of birds ‘named by people who clearly hate birds’ is an ornithological delight

Source AMAZINGNATURE Image Screengrab