People were blown away by the remarkable mimicry talents of this starling

We all know that there are some exotic birds with an aptitude for mimicking the human voice (parrots and myna birds, we’re looking at you).

But it’s surprising to discover that there’s a common bird native to The UK which also has an amazing gift for mimicry, as this video demonstrates. It was shared by Nature Is Amazing on Twitter and it’s quite the amazing watch.

European starlings are so good at mimicry, they can even do human speech. pic.twitter.com/oIWLPEM5Sc — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 11, 2023

Wow! A bit of bonus R2D2 there, too.

People were impressed, and others added a bit more context and information…

1.

Starlings can even immitate mechanical noises, such as car alarms. They have a highly developed syrinx, the vocal organ in birds, and they are excellent learners. They can quickly pick up and imitate sounds they hear in their environment. pic.twitter.com/tZpNVj4XJC — Tree of Knowledge (@ToK_ScienceTree) October 11, 2023

2.

It seemed to lose patience with the sweet angel nonsense, just really wanted to show off that amazing R2D2 impression. — NFTYGiFY (@NFTYGiFY) October 11, 2023

3.

Imagine someone high runs into this bird — Cube Domination (@CubeDomination) October 11, 2023

4.

They mimic speech better than I do. — Melissa Jean (@MelissaJeanSays) October 11, 2023

5.

I love how unsettling it is to hear a human voice replicated by a creature with a completely different vocal system to us https://t.co/4MYS6Bzr0c — Trey the Explainer (@Trey_Explainer) October 12, 2023

6.

bro halfway into the video for no reason https://t.co/YJDIJWTcvX pic.twitter.com/agOcVLpVis — Sammy!! || ️‍⚧️ || (@THESHORESMIRAGE) October 12, 2023

7.

short horror story where you have one as a pet and you slowly lose your ability to speak and the bird starts mocking you using your voice https://t.co/YLAIsCOsYq — thomas mahon (@mahonsunto) October 12, 2023

8.

this bird is not beating "all birds are robots" allegations https://t.co/cipqGlBJjB — Geossi (@Geossi13) October 13, 2023

9.

I too would’ve thought a human had been turned into a bird if I saw this in 1200 AD https://t.co/5Ezb1nMsSF — ceilidh (@ceilidh_o) October 12, 2023

10.

Me luring hitchhikers deeper into the woods at lunchtime https://t.co/uj1neQHcKo — Geira (@LadyKalma) October 12, 2023

Right, we’re off down the park now to shout at some starlings…

