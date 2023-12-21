Pics

Surely the most unfortunate typo you’ll see this festive season

Poke Staff. Updated December 21st, 2023

They left it late but typo of the year is surely this, a magnificent example of the genre shared by @ProofreadJulia over on Twitter.

Mice in pies? Next you’ll be telling us they put moths in the stuffing.

And because it’s Christmas, it took us back to this classic from back in the day.

And again in full!

Heaven sent.

Source @ProofreadJulia