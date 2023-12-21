Surely the most unfortunate typo you’ll see this festive season
They left it late but typo of the year is surely this, a magnificent example of the genre shared by @ProofreadJulia over on Twitter.
— Julia Proofreader (@ProofreadJulia) December 19, 2023
Mice in pies? Next you’ll be telling us they put moths in the stuffing.
And because it’s Christmas, it took us back to this classic from back in the day.
#proofreading is important. pic.twitter.com/nDAKiUTUDQ
— Randy Blacketer (@drdominee) January 22, 2023
And again in full!
Heaven sent.
Source @ProofreadJulia