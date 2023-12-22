Politics

The Telegraph’s outrage over Keir Starmer wearing fatigues was next-level hypocrisy – 12 military takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 22nd, 2023

Keir Starmer may be telling journalists that he’s taking nothing for granted, but he’s also clearly gearing up to become the Prime Minister.

Like other politicians trying to win or hold public confidence, he’s been to visit the troops and indulge in a little light cosplay.

Here’s a serious-looking moment captured by the very talented Stefan Rousseau.

Although the visit didn’t receive much attention from the press, it caught the eye of a few people.

The visit – and the outfit – also caught the attention of The Telegraph’s Ross Clark, who was not a happy bunny.

via GIPHY

It’s one thing to criticise politicians for dressing up as soldiers – it’s quite another thing when you give some of them a pass and only criticise the Labour politician.

A lot of people pointed out the sheer hypocrisy.

Tim (totally unremarkable) turned the tables.

