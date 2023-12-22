The Telegraph’s outrage over Keir Starmer wearing fatigues was next-level hypocrisy – 12 military takedowns

Politics

Keir Starmer may be telling journalists that he’s taking nothing for granted, but he’s also clearly gearing up to become the Prime Minister.

Like other politicians trying to win or hold public confidence, he’s been to visit the troops and indulge in a little light cosplay.

It was a pleasure to meet with our British troops in Estonia and to thank them for their commitment to standing tall against Russian aggression, especially over Christmas. Labour is proud of their service, bravery and professionalism. pic.twitter.com/RtchwllmDc — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 21, 2023

Here’s a serious-looking moment captured by the very talented Stefan Rousseau.

Photo du Jour: Labour leader @Keir_Starmer visits the Tapa NATO forward operating base in Estonia close to the Russian border. By Stefan Rousseau/PA pic.twitter.com/3uwbd7N8FD — Stefan Rousseau (@StefanRousseau) December 21, 2023

Although the visit didn’t receive much attention from the press, it caught the eye of a few people.

so weird to see Starmer's disembodied head just floating there in mid-air pic.twitter.com/eXvbzgOcNb — TC Cornesto-ho-ho (@TC_Cornesto) December 21, 2023

Looking forward to this new ITV drama about a wrongly disgraced general given one last chance leading a poorly performing battalian which is suddenly thrust into an against-the-clock mission to stop terrorists from exploding a nuclear device. https://t.co/bPNkQhZzSw — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) December 21, 2023

The visit – and the outfit – also caught the attention of The Telegraph’s Ross Clark, who was not a happy bunny.

"We know you who you are, Starmer: you are a lawyer, not a lance corporal. Stop trying to pretend you know one end of a bazooka from another," writes @RossjournoClark. Read more here ⬇️https://t.co/FqeSUIKF07 pic.twitter.com/dWrdhqzMB2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 21, 2023

It’s one thing to criticise politicians for dressing up as soldiers – it’s quite another thing when you give some of them a pass and only criticise the Labour politician.

A lot of people pointed out the sheer hypocrisy.

Lettuce not forget Privates Truss & Johnson https://t.co/QDMGiShiwM pic.twitter.com/y8p555NJYU — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) December 21, 2023

Hang on… Does this mean Boris Johnson isn’t a chef? pic.twitter.com/cj32KVfZv4 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 22, 2023

Shock and horror at the Torygraph as British army lends Keir Starmer a camouflage jacket Also, the British Army has not used bazookas since the 1960s pic.twitter.com/N45vCX5oEX — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) December 21, 2023

Please @Telegraph explain the difference between your criticism of @Keir_Starmer and Margaret Thatcher and Liz Truss in tanks? pic.twitter.com/U2iq4W4X6H — Chris Rennard (@LordRennard) December 21, 2023

That is a disgrace pic.twitter.com/qN9GyovL34 — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) December 21, 2023

they’re so upset that he’s going to win, if I could buy shares in Tory Cope I would go all-in for next year https://t.co/WyHhq9WVui — Tom Black (@tomblackuk) December 21, 2023

But when the over sexed honey monster did it would couldn’t get enough of that shit. Terrifying to see how far a once reputable newspaper has fallen. https://t.co/9yD2Yh9PAN — ę•å•m•ë•š (@e4me5) December 21, 2023

Remind me what rank Boris Johnson achieved? Can’t have been an NCO as he couldn’t control his Privates. pic.twitter.com/qX5CgnDoNd — John O'Shea (@politicalhackuk) December 21, 2023

This is your brain on hyperpartisanship https://t.co/pXsqNRsoGl pic.twitter.com/aMYjloT08L — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) December 21, 2023

Tim (totally unremarkable) turned the tables.

We know who you are Sunak… you are a former finance worker not an immigration enforcement officer, stop trying to pretend …. is that how this works https://t.co/pau3o9cw6Y pic.twitter.com/oig4JdNDah — Tim (totally unremarkable) (@forwardnotback) December 21, 2023

