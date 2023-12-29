14 priceless takedowns of Andrew Tate after he claimed to be a billionaire
Kickboxer-turned-social media culture warrior Andrew Tate is under judicial control in Romania as he awaits trial on charges of sexual assault and human trafficking – which he denies.
He is no longer under house arrest but his movements – though not his social media activities – are restricted by the court, which resulted in Tate and his brother, who faces the same charges, being prevented from visiting their mother.
He fills the empty hours by posting nonsense about what it means to be manly, bizarre and often sexist pseudo-philosophical statements and random boasts. This falls into the last category.
His claim got the Community Notes treatment.
There were a lot of responses to his false claim – many of them on a similar theme.
1.
I can go outside. https://t.co/ScP6xgQ2cl
— Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) December 24, 2023
2.
You've spelt fanny wrong. https://t.co/tz2WVLUtRo
— Joe Fae Glesga (@joe_yer99) December 23, 2023
3.
And I’m Linda Lusardi. pic.twitter.com/3E1zlw7Xgb
— Miffy (@miffythegamer) December 24, 2023
4.
Is billionaire Romanian for embarrassment?
— Jack D ️ (@JackDunc1) December 24, 2023
5.
No – I’m a billionaire… https://t.co/0pz9Qhxpuk pic.twitter.com/UfPMu7qwyp
— Mike Green (@greenie1878) December 24, 2023
6.
I doubt that. Billionaires can afford better tattoo artists
— Susan Geraeds (@superzu) December 23, 2023
7.
I can visit London. https://t.co/MPumhZQwgE
— P Λ U L F Λ R R E R (@paulmfarrer) December 24, 2023
8.
I have the NX-2000 Excelsior Micro Machine AND the HMS Bounty with the moving wings.
We are not the same. https://t.co/oP4LtUFGrX pic.twitter.com/AYCSVhB3zD
— Seán Ferrick (@seanferrick) December 24, 2023
9.
Just like trump… https://t.co/IjZpnSK0TM
— Tater Magoo (@MagooPotato) December 24, 2023
10.
I have a shirt and can pop down the pub whenever I please. pic.twitter.com/zDjoAamwIw
— Otto English (@Otto_English) December 24, 2023
11.
Me trying to convince the cashier I'm allowed to buy billionaires' shortbread https://t.co/8mA14MtvZz
— It's Alexmass time, there's no need to be afraid (@skippingjack) December 24, 2023
12.
Community notes coming through yet again https://t.co/KmmiRsvFZS
— Matt (@chelseavelvet) December 25, 2023
13.
And now you’re a muted from my timeline billionaire https://t.co/gbkNINE7SN
— Morgoth (@MorgothsReview) December 24, 2023
14.
K-N-O-B-H-E-A-D.
Thats how youre supposed to spell it. https://t.co/nu8fvz51tH
— Dáibhí The Scottish Yorkshireman (@itsDaibhi) December 24, 2023
Finally …
I can see my mother. https://t.co/IeCci57ggS pic.twitter.com/8FyxY4j0dx
— Marion Moreau (@Adderaltruistic) December 24, 2023
