14 priceless takedowns of Andrew Tate after he claimed to be a billionaire

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 29th, 2023

Kickboxer-turned-social media culture warrior Andrew Tate is under judicial control in Romania as he awaits trial on charges of sexual assault and human trafficking – which he denies.

He is no longer under house arrest but his movements – though not his social media activities – are restricted by the court, which resulted in Tate and his brother, who faces the same charges, being prevented from visiting their mother.

He fills the empty hours by posting nonsense about what it means to be manly, bizarre and often sexist pseudo-philosophical statements and random boasts. This falls into the last category.

Tweet by Tate that just says 'I'm a billionaire' and shows him posing stripped to the waist in front of a mirror.

His claim got the Community Notes treatment.

Credible sources put Tate's net worth at between $10 - 12 million. Even some overtly sycophantic media that say Tate holds Crypto to the value of $300-400 million are mistranslating a Romanian courts statement about it and even that false figure is well short of a billion.

There were a lot of responses to his false claim – many of them on a similar theme.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Finally …

