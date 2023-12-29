14 priceless takedowns of Andrew Tate after he claimed to be a billionaire

Celebrity

Kickboxer-turned-social media culture warrior Andrew Tate is under judicial control in Romania as he awaits trial on charges of sexual assault and human trafficking – which he denies.

He is no longer under house arrest but his movements – though not his social media activities – are restricted by the court, which resulted in Tate and his brother, who faces the same charges, being prevented from visiting their mother.

He fills the empty hours by posting nonsense about what it means to be manly, bizarre and often sexist pseudo-philosophical statements and random boasts. This falls into the last category.

His claim got the Community Notes treatment.

There were a lot of responses to his false claim – many of them on a similar theme.

1.

I can go outside. https://t.co/ScP6xgQ2cl — Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) December 24, 2023

2.

You've spelt fanny wrong. https://t.co/tz2WVLUtRo — Joe Fae Glesga (@joe_yer99) December 23, 2023

3.

4.

Is billionaire Romanian for embarrassment? — Jack D ️‍ (@JackDunc1) December 24, 2023

5.

6.

I doubt that. Billionaires can afford better tattoo artists — Susan Geraeds (@superzu) December 23, 2023

7.

I can visit London. https://t.co/MPumhZQwgE — P Λ U L F Λ R R E R (@paulmfarrer) December 24, 2023

8.

I have the NX-2000 Excelsior Micro Machine AND the HMS Bounty with the moving wings. We are not the same. https://t.co/oP4LtUFGrX pic.twitter.com/AYCSVhB3zD — Seán Ferrick (@seanferrick) December 24, 2023

9.

10.

I have a shirt and can pop down the pub whenever I please. pic.twitter.com/zDjoAamwIw — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 24, 2023

11.

Me trying to convince the cashier I'm allowed to buy billionaires' shortbread https://t.co/8mA14MtvZz — It's Alexmass time, there's no need to be afraid (@skippingjack) December 24, 2023

12.

Community notes coming through yet again https://t.co/KmmiRsvFZS — Matt (@chelseavelvet) December 25, 2023

13.

And now you’re a muted from my timeline billionaire https://t.co/gbkNINE7SN — Morgoth (@MorgothsReview) December 24, 2023

14.

K-N-O-B-H-E-A-D.

Thats how youre supposed to spell it. https://t.co/nu8fvz51tH — Dáibhí The Scottish Yorkshireman (@itsDaibhi) December 24, 2023

Finally …

via GIPHY

