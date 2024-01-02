Twitter

This drum machine query asked the wrong sisters and went viral all over again because it’s just brilliant

Poke Staff. Updated January 2nd, 2024

To be filed under ‘not the first time this has gone viral, and not the last time either’.

It’s a very specific question about drum machines which @BereniceHealey had for Echo and the Bunnymen and the Sisters of Mercy.

Except, well, best have a read for yourself.

It’s just gone viral again and we look forward to it doing the same some time this year.

Love absolutely everything about that.

Source @BereniceHealey