News

A Radio 1 listener’s NSFW Storm Henk tale was picked up by Metro and their headline writer really ran with it

Poke Staff. Updated January 4th, 2024

The oddly-monikered Storm Henk continues to batter parts of Britain with more flooding, travel disruption and power cuts expected and a cold weather alert for the whole of England from Saturday.

Happy new year, everyone!

And yet there was some, ahem, light relief from the weather misery courtesy of this Radio 1 listener’s message broadcast by its Newsbeat programme.

And we’re not entirely sure they’re reading out what they think they are.

But Metro – never one to miss out on a winning headline opportunity – surely knew exactly what they were doing when they picked up the story and ran with it. They really ran with it.

Never change, Metro!

Well, there definitely was a wind up, that’s for sure.

To conclude …

A final thought.

Source @scottygb