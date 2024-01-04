A Radio 1 listener’s NSFW Storm Henk tale was picked up by Metro and their headline writer really ran with it
The oddly-monikered Storm Henk continues to batter parts of Britain with more flooding, travel disruption and power cuts expected and a cold weather alert for the whole of England from Saturday.
Happy new year, everyone!
And yet there was some, ahem, light relief from the weather misery courtesy of this Radio 1 listener’s message broadcast by its Newsbeat programme.
And we’re not entirely sure they’re reading out what they think they are.
Omg this text from a listener about Storm Henk on Newsbeat pic.twitter.com/vbHsLXFFd1
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 3, 2024
But Metro – never one to miss out on a winning headline opportunity – surely knew exactly what they were doing when they picked up the story and ran with it. They really ran with it.
They’re doing this on purpose, aren’t they? pic.twitter.com/6epYQsr4Mu
— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) January 4, 2024
Never change, Metro!
Got to be a wind up surely.
— Marcus Barry (@marcbarry) January 3, 2024
Well, there definitely was a wind up, that’s for sure.
— Lee (@billbo1977) January 3, 2024
To conclude …
Headline of the year right there
— Clappers (@Clappers2020) January 4, 2024
A final thought.
Some people have fun in storms. https://t.co/Jjjm1QwJrA
— Queen Cersei Lannister: Ghost of Christmas Pissed (@NiceQueenCersei) January 4, 2024
Source @scottygb