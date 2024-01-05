Armando Iannucci on the state we’re in now is magnificently, devastatingly done

Celebrity

New year, same shitshow, and if you want a snapshot of the state we’re in now, then look no further than the great Armando Iannucci on Thursday night’s Newsnight.

We’ve loved everything he’s ever done, from The Day Today – gulp – 30 years ago through Partridge and The Thick of It and Veep to The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Death of Stalin.

And his take on where we are right now is well worth a minute and a bit of your time.

Armando Iannucci, "There's no other country in the world that has had 5 Home Secretaries in five years, 10 Housing Ministers in ten years, 7 Education Ministers in eight years. If that was a company, we'd withdraw our custom because it sounds dodgy" @Aiannucci pic.twitter.com/mHHt9rtIZM — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 5, 2024

And he wasn’t finished there.

‘I think the people who most use the phrase ‘woke’ are the ones that are the most censorious’ Armando Iannucci with a brilliant truth bomb. pic.twitter.com/GZ2WKPvsEs — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) January 5, 2024

Magnificently, devastatingly done.

And because we were talking Iannucci and for no good reason other than we could with a smile right now, it took us back to the time he said this about Liz Truss.

What I’m noticing most about Liz Truss is that her hands and arms are made of wood and are being controlled by someone under the podium. pic.twitter.com/axow9WVwbB — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 14, 2022

Source @implausibleblog