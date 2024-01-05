Celebrity

Armando Iannucci on the state we’re in now is magnificently, devastatingly done

John Plunkett. Updated January 5th, 2024

New year, same shitshow, and if you want a snapshot of the state we’re in now, then look no further than the great Armando Iannucci on Thursday night’s Newsnight.

We’ve loved everything he’s ever done, from The Day Today – gulp – 30 years ago through Partridge and The Thick of It and Veep to The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Death of Stalin.

And his take on where we are right now is well worth a minute and a bit of your time.

And he wasn’t finished there.

Magnificently, devastatingly done.

And because we were talking Iannucci and for no good reason other than we could with a smile right now, it took us back to the time he said this about Liz Truss.

Source @implausibleblog