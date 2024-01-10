People have been sharing their three-word sad stories – 19 heartbreakers

Social Media

Flash fiction is a style of writing where the tae is told in very few words.

The six-word story ‘For sale: baby shoes. Never worn.’ – attributed to Ernest Hemingway, but probably not actually by him – is one example, but u/nickjames2345 encouraged Reddit users to create thousands of them.

Some are absolute tragedies.

1.



Barnehh

Via screengrab

2.

Dropped my croissant 🙁

TheCheeseOnFire

3.

Called teacher ‘Mom’.

Legalwin8559

4.

My lawyers sucked.

Patch_of_grass420

5.

Witcher by Netflix.

IRobot_games

6.

Not a fart.

OptimusRhymes69

7.

8.

Connected, no Internet.

luckyshape69420

9.

Left on read.

ESitalianboy

10.