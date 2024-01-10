People have been sharing their three-word sad stories – 19 heartbreakers
Flash fiction is a style of writing where the tae is told in very few words.
The six-word story ‘For sale: baby shoes. Never worn.’ – attributed to Ernest Hemingway, but probably not actually by him – is one example, but u/nickjames2345 encouraged Reddit users to create thousands of them.
Some are absolute tragedies.
1.
Barnehh
2.
Dropped my croissant 🙁
TheCheeseOnFire
3.
Called teacher ‘Mom’.
Legalwin8559
4.
My lawyers sucked.
Patch_of_grass420
5.
Witcher by Netflix.
IRobot_games
6.
Not a fart.
OptimusRhymes69
7.
Ninja_Gorrila
8.
Connected, no Internet.
luckyshape69420
9.
Left on read.
ESitalianboy
10.
Anakin Skywalker’s life.
ReleasedGaming
