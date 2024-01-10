Social Media

People have been sharing their three-word sad stories – 19 heartbreakers

January 10th, 2024

Flash fiction is a style of writing where the tae is told in very few words.

The six-word story ‘For sale: baby shoes. Never worn.’ – attributed to Ernest Hemingway, but probably not actually by him – is one example, but u/nickjames2345 encouraged Reddit users to create thousands of them.

Write a sad story using only 3 words

Some are absolute tragedies.

1.


Barnehh
2.

Dropped my croissant 🙁
TheCheeseOnFire

3.

Called teacher ‘Mom’.
Legalwin8559

4.

My lawyers sucked.
Patch_of_grass420

5.

Witcher by Netflix.
IRobot_games

6.

Not a fart.
OptimusRhymes69

7.


Ninja_Gorrila
8.

Connected, no Internet.
luckyshape69420

9.

Left on read.
ESitalianboy

10.

Anakin Skywalker’s life.
ReleasedGaming

