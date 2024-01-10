The jaw-dropping replies to this gallery exhibit are a work of art all by themselves

Twitter

It all started when @alexjb24 shared this exhibit from the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.

started off thinking ‘oh HI’ when I saw this exhibit then read the explainer and kinda choked up pic.twitter.com/WndedXRneT — Alex (@alexjb24) January 9, 2024

And it really is an extraordinary story (here it is in close-up).

But the art’s not why we share it – well, it is – but mostly it’s because of these, ahem, eye-opening replies which went almost as viral as the original post, highlighted here by @adamjmoussa.

our finest minds are having a great time with this one https://t.co/2zFmV8DCWD pic.twitter.com/Wf7zobMSPv — adam (@adamjmoussa) January 9, 2024

And here they are in full.

Extraordinary scenes.

They could have ate some birds — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) January 9, 2024

“Would have been best to stay home” is sending me — (@eyeamwema) January 9, 2024

“Gays are pretty resourceful” — Bo (@BoJensenXXX) January 9, 2024

In my head canon I never read any of these replies pic.twitter.com/YuNyQ8KXGw — ms.mawmaVEVO (@speeeena) January 9, 2024

“That can’t possibly be them?” Yes it is them. They are trapped inside the TVs. — Ecce_Homosexual (@Ecce_Homosexual) January 9, 2024

i think it’s ezra klein who referred to social media as “an acid bath of human cognition” & it’s been especially acid bathy recently — brennan (@BrennanCaldwell) January 9, 2024

The “I would have done this…” guys who have a magical solution to every problem — C A S P A R (@caspararemi) January 9, 2024

“Doesn’t look that far on the map” It’s over 30 miles of open water lad — Michael Havis (@MichaelHavis) January 9, 2024

One guy is ENRAGED that it isn’t MORE OBVIOUS that these VIDEOS are not actual footage of the original individuals. Finds it VERY MISLEADING. — tyger chyldren (@agiftedbaby) January 9, 2024

A close 43 mile swim pic.twitter.com/gJ4qP45udT — governor cuomo (@rainbowwarcrime) January 9, 2024

Source @adamjmoussa @alexjb24