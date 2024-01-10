The jaw-dropping replies to this gallery exhibit are a work of art all by themselves
It all started when @alexjb24 shared this exhibit from the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.
started off thinking ‘oh HI’ when I saw this exhibit then read the explainer and kinda choked up pic.twitter.com/WndedXRneT
— Alex (@alexjb24) January 9, 2024
And it really is an extraordinary story (here it is in close-up).
But the art’s not why we share it – well, it is – but mostly it’s because of these, ahem, eye-opening replies which went almost as viral as the original post, highlighted here by @adamjmoussa.
our finest minds are having a great time with this one https://t.co/2zFmV8DCWD pic.twitter.com/Wf7zobMSPv
— adam (@adamjmoussa) January 9, 2024
And here they are in full.
Extraordinary scenes.
They could have ate some birds
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) January 9, 2024
“Would have been best to stay home” is sending me
— (@eyeamwema) January 9, 2024
“Gays are pretty resourceful”
— Bo (@BoJensenXXX) January 9, 2024
In my head canon I never read any of these replies pic.twitter.com/YuNyQ8KXGw
— ms.mawmaVEVO (@speeeena) January 9, 2024
“That can’t possibly be them?” Yes it is them. They are trapped inside the TVs.
— Ecce_Homosexual (@Ecce_Homosexual) January 9, 2024
i think it’s ezra klein who referred to social media as “an acid bath of human cognition” & it’s been especially acid bathy recently
— brennan (@BrennanCaldwell) January 9, 2024
The “I would have done this…” guys who have a magical solution to every problem
— C A S P A R (@caspararemi) January 9, 2024
“Doesn’t look that far on the map”
It’s over 30 miles of open water lad
— Michael Havis (@MichaelHavis) January 9, 2024
One guy is ENRAGED that it isn’t MORE OBVIOUS that these VIDEOS are not actual footage of the original individuals. Finds it VERY MISLEADING.
— tyger chyldren (@agiftedbaby) January 9, 2024
A close 43 mile swim pic.twitter.com/gJ4qP45udT
— governor cuomo (@rainbowwarcrime) January 9, 2024
Source @adamjmoussa @alexjb24