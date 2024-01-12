Gordon Ramsay unveiled his ‘full Scottish’ and the entirety of Scotland immediately declared war

Celebrity

To the world of Gordon Ramsay now, where the chef, TV personality and much else besides excitedly unveiled his ‘full Scottish’ to his 7.6 million followers on Twitter.

In particular, he was keen to share it with anyone who might be passing his Street Burger restaurant in Edinburgh. And it looks like this (Scottish readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now).

Try the full Scottish at @gordonramsaystreetburger Edinburgh – with Lorne sausage, a hashbrown and an over easy egg !! @GordonRamsayGRR pic.twitter.com/8rSXw1rvBc — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 10, 2024

And we mention it because it didn’t go down entirely well with everyone north of the border. And when we say it ‘didn’t go down entirely well’, the whole of Scotland – or at least, a very large part of it – basically declared war.

There’s not a Scottish person alive that’s putting lettuce and tomato in that roll ya fanny. https://t.co/VlvHwCSzi3 — RabFace (@RabFace1888) January 11, 2024

Brioche bun and a fucking hash brown. Bin. — Meadows (@JackMea86114677) January 10, 2024

Full Scottish with no tattie scone, haggis or black pudding, and with a hash brown which is not actually Full Scottish content. Grow up. — GfB (@Gavin_F_Brewis) January 10, 2024

I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.https://t.co/YL92ZbZX8i — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) January 11, 2024

Nae tattie scone and the roll is to posh and the slice looks far to lean and there seems to be some green shit on it — gary ferguson (@garyferguson11) January 10, 2024

The notion that lorne sausage and lettuce could occupy the same filled roll at the same time is abhorrent to me and to all true Scots.https://t.co/JyqjRKdP1d — Paul Martin (@PWMartin_Leith) January 11, 2024

