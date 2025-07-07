Which is the most stylish – little dogs or so-called Alpha males? No prizes for guessing the answer

Social Media Derek Guy

If Derek Guy didn’t exist, somebody would have to invent him – because his Twitter/X account is a constant joy on the platform.

Not only does he give genuinely informed and useful advice about menswear, he throws monumental shade at some pretty self-important people as an added extra.

Some of the most self-important people on the internet, by definition, identify as ‘Alpha males’, and last year, Derek had some bad news for them regarding their sense of style.

Good morning! Who dresses better? Alpha males or little dogs? Let's explore. pic.twitter.com/mC4ee7pppX — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 28, 2024

We bet you can guess who comes out on top.

1.

Tate's leather trenchcoat has crumpled lapels and is not very practical for the rain. Pepsi's plastic coat is both functional and stylish. The baby blue trim and little snap button keep this from looking like a tarp. The sneakers are also a nice touch! pic.twitter.com/GjkHwaXwTY — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 28, 2024

2.

Pool fastened the bottommost button on his suit, thus causing the jacket's front edge to drag. Also, he's missing a tie, and most notably, wearing a beanie. Blitz knows that beanies are for casualwear, so he wears a charcoal flannel. Black tonal coloring is very death metal. A+ pic.twitter.com/wGAXkfz68E — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 28, 2024

3.

White dinner jackets can be nice, but Jack's black satin lapels and matching pocket square make his outfit look like a cheap rental. He's also wearing the wrong shirt. Rinka knows that dinner suits require formal shirts, often those with dress studs. His outfit looks bespoke. pic.twitter.com/43quyfLQ01 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 28, 2024

4.

Almost everyone looks good in a turtleneck. However, Tate's overall appearance is disturbingly smooth. Koda adds texture, not just with his hair, but also with his chunkier, ribbed turtleneck. He knows that sweaters on their own often look better when they have texture. pic.twitter.com/lrDnC9c7Rh — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 28, 2024

5.

Gunther's glasses are very uncool. Benny's glasses are very cool. pic.twitter.com/ypDJ3Ca5S9 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 28, 2024

6.

Justin says his cowboy boots are more expensive than Jordans. This is incorrect, as many collectible Jordans cost thousands. Not only does this demonstrate ignorance, but gratuitous displays of wealth are gauche, and thus Bad Taste. pic.twitter.com/VcURofopNL — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 28, 2024

7.

When it comes to dressing well, it's skill, not money, that counts. Within the context of traditional dress, both of these outfits have a feminine silhouette. However, Pepper's white cowboy boots fully lean into the look. It's always better to commit to a look. pic.twitter.com/3zQ5ukc7L4 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 28, 2024

8.

Similar problem here. Robes can be great, but Tate's Versace-decorated robe is such a gratuitous display of wealth that it crosses the line into Bad Taste. Chedder gets ready for bed in PJs and ducky slippers. Much more charming. pic.twitter.com/AoBHbhV6LC — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 28, 2024

9.