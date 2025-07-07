If Google Translate could speak teenager, this is how that might look

Exclusive Parenthood

If you are or have ever been a parent of a teenager, then you know that it can sometimes feel like you’re trying to converse with an alien from another planet.

When they actually speak to you, instead of just grunting at you, trying to decipher what they mean from what they’ve said can be a minefield. Imagine how great it’d be if we could actually understand what our teens are saying to us all the time though.

Unfortunately Google Translate can’t help just yet but we’re pretty sure, if it could, that the translations would be something like this.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Image Pexels