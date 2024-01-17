People can’t quite grasp how this extremely elaborate coffee is made – or why

Weird World

Anyone who has ever queued behind a person trying to decide on their drink in a coffee shop will be only too well aware that the humble coffee is anything but – with a head-spinning array of options.

But this takes the biscuit.

Facebook users weighed in on the Foody Fetish creation, Glitter Mocha Latte with Nutella.

I love a good mocha as much as the next Washingtonian, but this is a bit much.

Dave Andersson

It looks too sweet to enjoy.

April Keat

I love sweets & coffee but this is a hard pass for me.

Lizzy

It was almost inevitable that it would turn up on Twitter/X, and when it did, it didn’t exactly get the thumbs up.

Can’t think of a worse way to make a coffee pic.twitter.com/SSYOtSK0Qv — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 16, 2024

These responses got the blend just right.

1.

is ‘how do you drink this?’ part of the Oxbridge entrance exam because I’d just look at them and then get up and leave the room https://t.co/tl4lWFeZ91 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 16, 2024

2.

Watching 30 people ahead of me order this when I just want caffeine https://t.co/Qt3QSG96CC pic.twitter.com/NmYgQsdI5c — Harvey (@aharv523) January 16, 2024

3.

When you ask for a cup of coffee and they bring you that… pic.twitter.com/t1lgoplNPV — HighTV (@H_T_V_) January 16, 2024

4.

The Colombian in me is screaming and crying https://t.co/sRCwalQTgN pic.twitter.com/Xlj6w3l6Ym — andy⁷ (@ksjrkiive) January 16, 2024

5.

This is like drinking the Exxon Valdez. I do hope this is what they called this disaster. https://t.co/LOBhvSpPvw — Miltos Yerolemou (@miltosyerolemou) January 16, 2024

6.

me scanning the kitchen for a reason to fine them ✍️ https://t.co/8TiEr70mmn pic.twitter.com/2be3uFGiUo — moots innit ? ( ❎ , ❎ ) (@monnie515) January 16, 2024

7.

8.

All that food coloring — younghogey (@Younghogey) January 16, 2024

9.

i just take my coffee straight black, no milk no sugar. whats all this nonsense. its not a coffee, its a milkshake — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) January 16, 2024

10.

Whoever came up with this idea should be put on trial by The Hague. https://t.co/yeEEI9Qbuj — Yami Diego (@DiegoCSpinoza) January 16, 2024

11.

I’m impressed how it doesn’t stop getting worse. https://t.co/jXhcm8ICJv — Timm (@Endzeitkind) January 16, 2024

12.

Where’s Gordon Ramsey when you need him?! https://t.co/kKDipTj9gf — DevonRex✝️ (@rexdevonmh) January 16, 2024

13.

"Yeah I'd like one unicorn toilet please" https://t.co/madG2RKrs8 — Antagonist Hani (@AntagonistHani) January 16, 2024

14.

Am I supposed to lick that cup because no. https://t.co/W2mOP6hDM3 — Antifa HR Director (@berniehoe2) January 16, 2024

15.

finally a coffee that both gives you cholera and turns you into spider-man — Gunn (@gunnsounds) January 16, 2024

Since there’s no accounting for taste …

You all hate fun and you’re boring individuals https://t.co/iBteyVwBkX — Red❤️ (@newbichhere) January 17, 2024

To keep things in perspective …

This is horrible but keep in mind a very expensive brand of coffee exists where the beans are first eaten by a cat-like animal and then shat out and I think that’s worse https://t.co/MR9VFDKeif — evan (@esjesjesj) January 16, 2024

