An ‘anti-occultist’ had a question about Taylor Swift and was schooled into the next dimension

Like us, you won’t have come across someone who calls themselves @ReturnOfKappy on Twitter.

According to their Twitter bio they are all about ‘Calling out all things Cabal, Corruption and Satanic. Join Isaac’s Army to recognize and expose the Occult…’ Right, well, maybe later.

Anyway, we mention him because he went wildly viral after he had a question about this photo of Taylor Swift.

By all accounts, he makes a habit of this sort of thing, because they also tweeted this.

And this.

But it was his Taylor Swift tweet was the one that got all the attention. And in a good way, we’re glad to say, because he ended up schooled into the next dimension. Maybe beyond that, in fact.

1.

For the love of 10th grade biology, have NONE of you been within 100 yards of a woman before??? https://t.co/orZsdFN2iW — Tisiphone (@Tisiphone23) November 6, 2023

2.

Education is not overrated; stay in school, guys. — (@ChidiNwatu) November 6, 2023

3.

blue checkmarks admitting they’ve never seen a pussy before https://t.co/HuvEXcH68P — M1das (@M1das_OW2) November 6, 2023

4.

You don’t know how thankful I am to see that you have made no attempt at reproducing. — Capt. Kïrk (@El_kirk0) November 6, 2023

5.

Man is paying $7 a month to get women's pubic bones explained to him in the community notes https://t.co/SwXvWhOYXn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 7, 2023

6.

That's a really weird way of saying you've never seen a naked woman before — Queen Iseabail, the Sassy Lassy (@bandrui0) November 6, 2023

7.

they got bigfoot in the background and yall worried about a woman’s dinky doo https://t.co/7HwhU3Auiw — uxie (@uxiedust) November 6, 2023

8.

That's a really weird way of saying you've never seen a naked woman before — Queen Iseabail, the Sassy Lassy (@bandrui0) November 6, 2023

9.

it's kinda flattering how right-wingers will point to the most attractive women you've ever seen and swear to god that they're secretly trans https://t.co/zKl90X51GU — hotdog water (@saltysauerkraut) November 6, 2023

10.

That’s not the question. The question is who is that giant in the background? — TheSleepy (@depressed812) November 6, 2023

11.

remember when incels drew diagrams around that pic of me in my bathing suit because men don’t know what a mons pubis is November 6, 2023

Perhaps our favourite response went to this person over on Reddit.

‘The funniest thing is that he thinks a penis is only as big as a pubic bone. That’s one way to self report.’

xenomorphbeaver

Ooof.

