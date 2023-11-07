Celebrity

An ‘anti-occultist’ had a question about Taylor Swift and was schooled into the next dimension

Poke Staff. Updated November 7th, 2023

Like us, you won’t have come across someone who calls themselves @ReturnOfKappy on Twitter.

According to their Twitter bio they are all about ‘Calling out all things Cabal, Corruption and Satanic. Join Isaac’s Army to recognize and expose the Occult…’ Right, well, maybe later.

Anyway, we mention him because he went wildly viral after he had a question about this photo of Taylor Swift.

By all accounts, he makes a habit of this sort of thing, because they also tweeted this.

And this.

But it was his Taylor Swift tweet was the one that got all the attention. And in a good way, we’re glad to say, because he ended up schooled into the next dimension. Maybe beyond that, in fact.

Perhaps our favourite response went to this person over on Reddit.

‘The funniest thing is that he thinks a penis is only as big as a pubic bone. That’s one way to self report.’
xenomorphbeaver

Ooof.

