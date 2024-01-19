27 favourite things people said about the Traitors after another epic episode

Entertainment

Just on the off chance you accidentally clicked here without watching the latest episode, we won’t go into too much detail about what happened on Thursday night’s Traitors just yet.

Enough of a warning already? Good.

Because it was another epic episode of the BBC1 show, as you’ll already know by now, so we’ve rounded up all our favourite things people said about it on Twitter beginning, of course, with this.

1.

this needs to be in the fucking louvre #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/zYtau0JQQi — brian’s husband (@subetehielomari) January 18, 2024

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Paul taking credit for Harry being a good traitor is the most evil thing he’s done all season #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/O3LF3u6Hmt — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 18, 2024

7.

Andrew in the turret talking to Harry#TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/b9b1gVPbJn — Aaron McGahon (@AarontYouGreat) January 18, 2024

8.

9.

Jazatha Christie is so good at this he knows who’s a traitor before even they know ️‍♂️ #TheTraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/D0VIymG9Nq — Ollie Samuels (@OllieSamuels) January 18, 2024

10.

Harry after murdering everyone in #TheTraitors castle pic.twitter.com/MznAuslcis — Samuel Stirling (@samjstirling) January 17, 2024

11.

i love that paul thinks he’s king of the traitors but little does he know harry and his george michael earring is coming for him #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/P2tRUsiwGy — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) January 18, 2024

12.

Me this entire month being solely kept alive by watching iconic strangers batter the shit out of each other at a wooden table #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/KS4bKDGJqW — Jasmine Valentine (@thejasvalentine) January 18, 2024

13.

#thetraitors

Not Paul literally recreating the ‘and scene’ meme we’ve all been associating him with pic.twitter.com/6sntNUdmAC — ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) January 18, 2024

14.