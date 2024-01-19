Entertainment

27 favourite things people said about the Traitors after another epic episode

Poke Staff. Updated January 19th, 2024

Just on the off chance you accidentally clicked here without watching the latest episode, we won’t go into too much detail about what happened on Thursday night’s Traitors just yet.

Enough of a warning already? Good.

Because it was another epic episode of the BBC1 show, as you’ll already know by now, so we’ve rounded up all our favourite things people said about it on Twitter beginning, of course, with this.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

