17 NSFW examples of the best graffiti spotted in the wild last year

Pics

Comedian Bec Hill asked her Twitter followers to post the best examples of graffiti they had seen in 2023. She started the ball rolling with a rather sweet and touching graffitied tribute to that 90s classic song, Freestyler by Bomfunk MC’s

Actively asking for photos of the best graffiti you saw this year if you have any… https://t.co/Xh2UPPsbVV — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) December 31, 2023

Lovely stuff. Her followers obliged by posting many of their own examples they had spotted. There is, as you may expect, lots of swearing…

1.

not the first thing I'd focus my eco rage at… pic.twitter.com/dXix3sSEW8 — Sarah Whitaker (@swhitzyy) December 31, 2023

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Union Street, Glasgow pic.twitter.com/jC7RaAHlXi — Alison Eales, Nerves of Steel (@alisoneales) December 31, 2023

8.

Always pay a visit to this one on the corner of a wall in Prostejov, Czech Republic when we're there. pic.twitter.com/H4Y0IL5W4O — Neil Ford (@neiljohnford) January 1, 2024

9.