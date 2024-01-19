Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

If you listen very carefully, you can hear the sound of the weekend approaching, complete with bells, whistles and the tools for that D.I.Y. job you were supposed to finish by Christmas.

Before it gets here, prepare for it mentally by having a break and a few laughs with our round-up of the funniest things we saw on Twitter/X in the last week. Give your faves a share and a follow.

1.

2.

I just think it would be better for everyone if the people who make adhesive for maxi pads and the people who make adhesive for bookstore price stickers switched jobs — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) January 16, 2024

3.

People in London love to put books outside their house and be like “FREE TO A GOOD HOME ❤️” and the books in question are a GCSE chemistry revision guide from the Blair era and a self-help book about managing stress as an airline hostess — Sean (@seanbeegee) January 14, 2024

4.

No one: Absolutely no one: Mens Shower Gel: WE HAVE COMBINED 19 PRODUCTS IN ONE BOTTLE, YOU CAN USE IT ON ANY PART OF YOUR BODY, YOU CAN USE THIS TO LIGHT FIRES IN A PINCH, YOU COULD DRINK THIS AS A PROTEIN SHAKE, IT SMELLS OF MANLY THINGS LIKE CARBON AND WATERFALL — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) January 16, 2024

5.

Thrilled that they got Jodie Foster for the biopic of the Ikea Monkey. pic.twitter.com/DADmssqBtj — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) January 16, 2024

6.

Schrödinger’s dumpster pic.twitter.com/vPbYsUJDCg — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) January 15, 2024

7.

Sure Elton John has got an EGOT but has anyone ever achieved a KNOBBER? K = Knighthood

N = National Television Award

O = Olivier

B = BAFTA Film / TV Award

B = BRIT Award

E = Evening Standard Theatre Award

R = Royal Television Society Award — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 17, 2024

8.

It says so on the book, lad pic.twitter.com/Pk9Dl6F4bB — Tara: Gravel Voiced Shithouse ️‍ (@TheBluestStar) January 14, 2024

9.

Smoke alarm batteries never go dead during the day apparently. — julia duffy (@mybadauditions) January 17, 2024

10.

Me trying to explain anything I am working on to people I’ve just met- pic.twitter.com/04p4fAHVVQ — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 16, 2024

11.

If I won the lottery you wouldn’t know. But there would be signs. pic.twitter.com/R1etS2kp4i — ellie (@ell1emckeown) January 14, 2024

12.