‘What’s a phrase people say that really annoys you?’ 19 common irritants

Social Media

Reddit user u/httpmax wanted answers to this question.

What’s a phrase that people say that really annoys you?

We all have that phrase, right? That one thing that just really gets on our nerves, even if we can’t quite work out why.

These people shared theirs.

1.



supersmash01

Via Screengrab

2.

“Gives me the ick” Yeah, you know what gives me the ick? Adults who talk like babies.

the_river_nihil

3.

“I was today years old when…” it makes me cringe so hard.

FustyLuggs

4.

“I’m a free spirit.” Just self-centered and unreliable.

The_Goondocks

5.

Chef’s kiss. I don’t know why but I hate it.

jobotica

6.

“Boys will be boys”

Crafty_M0nster

7.



Genghis_flan

Via Screengrab

8.

“Thoughts and prayers”. Ughhh.

AdLast2785

9.

It is what it is. Wtf is it?

New-Acanthisitta5876



10.