Ron DeSantis’ fake Churchill quote inspired people to create their own – 11 funny favourites

By now, you’ll know that Ron DeSantis is officially out of the running for the Republican nomination, as opposed to being obviously out of the running for the Republican nomination to everybody apart from himself and his wife.

This was how he broke the news.

Of course, it wasn’t actually a Churchill quote, like so many others out there. The man who literally wrote the book on misleading historical claims set the record straight.

Not Churchill. A Budweiser Advertisement from 1938. You're quoting a beer ad. https://t.co/WHDI5k0yeZ — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 21, 2024

If fake quotes are good enough for the Governor of Florida, they’re good enough for the rest of us.

1.

“You only get an ‘oo’ with Typhoo.” – Amenhotep III https://t.co/TB3MzxPyNr — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 22, 2024

2.

“Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, it's bobsled time!” – Franklin D. Roosevelt https://t.co/vblDRAmcWz — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 21, 2024

3.

"Here's to good friends, tonight is kinda special, the beer we’ll pour, must say something more somehow, so tonight, tonight, let it be Löwenbräu." – Abraham Lincoln https://t.co/wl8yuoNdFx — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) January 22, 2024

4.

‘Yes sir, I can boogie, but I need a certain song. I can boogie, boogie-woogie, all night long.’ – Benjamin Disraeli https://t.co/1jY5cWDnbF — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) January 21, 2024

5.

“This is not how you plagiarize good.” — Bill Ackman’s wife https://t.co/LFjgg6VVBR — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) January 22, 2024

6.

“Ron DeSaster is a terrible excuse for a human being.” – Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/3Ht33juQhs — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) January 22, 2024

7.

"I did not say that"

– Sun Tzu — Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) January 21, 2024

8.

"DeSantis is a hack" – Winston Churchill — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 21, 2024

9.

“I’m a fighter, not a quitter”

– Liz DeSantis Truss https://t.co/USfTXjuG9f — JPC (@jpxan71) January 21, 2024

10.

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet” – Winston Churchill — Guardian reading wokerati (@DavidSmith237) January 21, 2024

11.

In the words of Sir Winston Churchill, "That Ron DeSantis was a total knob." — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 22, 2024

Mark Hamill joined in, but his quote wasn’t fake – it was just new.

"You belong in the Terrible Candidates Hall of Fame." -Mark Hamill https://t.co/tR6yOPW4Qv — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 21, 2024

