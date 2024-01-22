US

Ron DeSantis’ fake Churchill quote inspired people to create their own – 11 funny favourites

Poke Staff. Updated January 22nd, 2024

By now, you’ll know that Ron DeSantis is officially out of the running for the Republican nomination, as opposed to being obviously out of the running for the Republican nomination to everybody apart from himself and his wife.

This was how he broke the news.

Of course, it wasn’t actually a Churchill quote, like so many others out there. The man who literally wrote the book on misleading historical claims set the record straight.

If fake quotes are good enough for the Governor of Florida, they’re good enough for the rest of us.

Mark Hamill joined in, but his quote wasn’t fake – it was just new.

