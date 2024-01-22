19 heart-rendingly sad three-word British stories
Flash fiction is a genre of writing that involves telling a story in a very small amount of words. VeryBritishProblems took that to extremes with this challenge they set to Twitter/X users.
Write a sad British story in three words. I’ll go first…
Empty biscuit tin.
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) January 19, 2024
It may have been a tall order, but it didn’t stop these gems coming in.
1.
No more tea. https://t.co/QPx923Tz4N pic.twitter.com/XaMjgxkjKV
— Clare Dale, Ph.D. (@profhistorygeek) January 19, 2024
2.
Bank Holiday traffic
— DB (@dbdegn) January 19, 2024
3.
Forgot bin night https://t.co/jpWtiL0Tsi
— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) January 19, 2024
4.
Brexit is shite https://t.co/WXLRs1AT7v
— Ángela Tenerife ProEU (@AngelaCahill17) January 20, 2024
5.
A Conservative majority https://t.co/Ub4uYcQ6om
— Andy (@GibboAndy) January 19, 2024
6.
Forgotten My Clubcard.
— Flups (@TheRealFlups) January 20, 2024
7.
The toaster's knackered https://t.co/wogv5vBQvb
— Richard (@monteblan) January 20, 2024
8.
Tranmere Rovers nil https://t.co/j75pEGqTRZ
— Kev Ebbs (@kevebbs) January 20, 2024
9.
Last orders, please. https://t.co/66I78AYEKT
— Danté Banks (@Dante_Banks) January 20, 2024
10.
Ok, I'll take a shot at this…
It's Monday. Again. https://t.co/2lVoUbSkWL
— flowerbedgrl️ (@flowerbedgrl) January 19, 2024