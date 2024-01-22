Celebrity

‘This Bob Mortimer song should be played at every airport to welcome people to the UK’

Poke Staff. Updated January 22nd, 2024

We’ve been thinking about this Bob Mortimer song again so now it’s your turn.

It was sent viral again a little while back by @deathofbuckly and it’s the very definition of you can’t hear this enough.

Absolute banger.

And because we’re talking Bob Mortimer (you probably saw this coming …)

Source @deathofbuckley