‘This Bob Mortimer song should be played at every airport to welcome people to the UK’

We’ve been thinking about this Bob Mortimer song again so now it’s your turn.

It was sent viral again a little while back by @deathofbuckly and it’s the very definition of you can’t hear this enough.

Every now and again this song fills my head for an entire day. I look forward to it x pic.twitter.com/0eabjKaiDp — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 22, 2023

Absolute banger.

Petition to get this played everywhere instead of Sweet Caroline. — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 22, 2023

This should be played at every airport in the UK to welcome people to the country — Dave (@DavidMackayy) January 23, 2023

He should bring out a pop album — (@_leonmessi) January 22, 2023

And because we’re talking Bob Mortimer (you probably saw this coming …)

Source @deathofbuckley