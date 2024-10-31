This anti-vaxxer’s Halloween get-up isn’t our favourite scary costume of all time, but the doctors A++ comeback was a hall of famer

Science anti-vaxxers comebacks halloween

We’d suggest this was peak anti-vaxxer but we know better than that, a woman who dressed up as someone with measles for Halloween because, well, vaccines are bad and measles is nothing to worry about, right?

It started when this woman poked fun at anti-vaxxers with her ‘last-minute’ Halloween idea.

It prompted this response from a furious anti-vaxxer who really didn’t see the funny side.

‘Was trying to think of the least scary thing I could be for Halloween … so I became the measles’

All fun and games, if it wasn’t so deadly serious obviously. So the brilliant last word went to this doctor who took the trouble to reply and it’s fair to say they didn’t hold back.

And just two of the comments it prompted.

Not our favourite Halloween costume, but an all-time hall of famer comeback!

