This parody of ‘every European dance song in the ’90s’ is back on our jukebox and it’s a perennial number one hit

John Plunkett. Updated January 22nd, 2024

You don’t have to have been listening to dance music in the ’90s to enjoy this, but it helps.

It’s a parody of ‘every European dance song in the ’90s’ by @kylegordonisgreat over on TikTok (and @kylegordon101 on Twitter) and it’s a perennial number one hit.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Source TikTok @kylegordonisgreat Twitter @kylegordon101