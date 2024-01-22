This parody of ‘every European dance song in the ’90s’ is back on our jukebox and it’s a perennial number one hit

Entertainment

You don’t have to have been listening to dance music in the ’90s to enjoy this, but it helps.

It’s a parody of ‘every European dance song in the ’90s’ by @kylegordonisgreat over on TikTok (and @kylegordon101 on Twitter) and it’s a perennial number one hit.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

This is not just good, it is exquisitely good. Transcendent parody in the sense that it is also really fun and likable. https://t.co/5MWo0Ei8yy — Angelina (@whyangelinawhy) July 30, 2023

I have decided to limit myself to 1 full view of this video every time I see it on my TL instead of 7-8 https://t.co/m2Z5YaaHbk — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 31, 2023

Didn't put the volume on when I saw this before. This shit's a fuckin bop https://t.co/jy4RfgrahJ — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) August 1, 2023

I was at Entertainment Weekly when this would have been a hit, and in 1997 we absolutely would have given these two a full page with a photo shoot and a very short story that tried to get around the fact that they spoke no English. https://t.co/jv01jIsd6N — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 30, 2023

By the 30 second mark I thought this had hit the ceiling on accuracy but it just kept going https://t.co/fNz3cNbaRK — Amal El-Mohtar (@tithenai) July 30, 2023

“women are my favorite guy” has been echoing in my head for the past 24 hours https://t.co/ZxmEfSbLn4 — gabriel 🇵🇸 (@openlyhot) July 30, 2023

This is one timelapse shot of traffic away from being perfect lol https://t.co/w81rAHdetf — Rocky (@viperwave) July 31, 2023

This music — which is all sick — is from that great liminal period where the end of the Cold War meant globalization was starting but many Europeans only knew MTV English https://t.co/DrhVuGZBmX — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) July 31, 2023

Follow Kyle on TikTok here and Twitter here!

