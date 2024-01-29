Looking for a new euphemism for going to the toilet? You’ll lav these 21
“I was out for dinner with my in laws family recently. My FIL excused himself to go to the toilet by saying “I need to go turn the bike around”. I’ve never heard this one before.
I was really confused, and my other half said it was pretty common – but nowhere near the classics like dropping the kids off at the pool. I’ve decided to make up brand new nonsense phrases now.
I’m going to clear the cement mixer
I need to finish the tour de France
I need to open a jam jar
But would love to hear any good ones you’ve heard.”
Could be a bit awkward if you really need to go and open a jam jar. These 21 caught our eye.
js70062
My MIL says “excuse me I’ve had a message”.
I genuinely thought she meant that she’d had a text message.
Agreeable_guard_7299
Preparing yesterday’s lunch.
DylanClegg23
Negotiating the release of the chocolate hostages.
alexterm
Knitting a brown scarf is a favourite of mine.
big_bob_2007
“There’s a mole at the counter and he won’t take no for an answer”.
RadiantsTable
previousteachings9416
Point Percy at the porcelain.
severalfishannotaguy
When my dog needs to shit he waddles along for a bit with his tail up ramrod straight, so we say “I think the Queen is in” (like when the flag is up at Buckingham Palace).
This has now evolved into us saying “I’m just going to see if the Queen is in” or similar when we are excusing ourselves.
Yes, I know there’s a King now but all of us are old and set in our ways.
catflapspaintandglue
Going to put some thoughts down on paper.
goodassjournalist
Popping to the workshop to knock up some stools.
MavGore