Looking for a new euphemism for going to the toilet? You’ll lav these 21

What’s the weirdest/best euphemism you’ve heard for going to the toilet?

“I was out for dinner with my in laws family recently. My FIL excused himself to go to the toilet by saying “I need to go turn the bike around”. I’ve never heard this one before.

I was really confused, and my other half said it was pretty common – but nowhere near the classics like dropping the kids off at the pool. I’ve decided to make up brand new nonsense phrases now.

I’m going to clear the cement mixer

I need to finish the tour de France

I need to open a jam jar

But would love to hear any good ones you’ve heard.”