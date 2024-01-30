The guy who calls his girlfriend ‘Tony Pizza’ went viral again and it’s a stone-cold Reddit classic

Weird World

Relationship dilemma of the week – not this week, to be strictly accurate – is surely this, a stone-cold Reddit classic that went viral again on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

It was a post by a woman using the name Adorable_Physics4431 unhappy about the nickname her boyfriend insists on calling her.

And if you haven’t seen it before you are in for a treat. And if you have you will surely want to enjoy it again.

It went viral again after it was shared by the entirely self-explanatory @GoodReddit account and here are our favourite things people said about it.

Imagine living the greatest love story ever told and not even realizing it — Brian Asman UPDATES ONLY (@thebrianasman) January 29, 2024

Really her only choice is to roll with the punch. Make a whole Tony Pizza persona. “Ayee that’s Anthony Pizza to you” She’ll either start having more fun with it or he’ll start to hate it. Win-win — Milly (@Hoodie_Milly) January 29, 2024

Wait, “Little Bird” is the good name and “Tony Pizza” is the bad name? Are we sure about that?? — Four Seasons Total Manscaping (@UncleScottiepoo) January 30, 2024

if my wife called me names like “little bird” i would absolutely start calling her tony pizza — President Goku (@president_goku) January 29, 2024

At least it’s a step up from Sour Meat. — Doctor Science (@DoctorScienceMD) January 29, 2024

Okay, Tony Pizza just relax. — Bully (@BullyEsq) January 29, 2024

To conclude …

The funniest part of this is the last line, where she accepts that she is Tony Pizza, while admitting she hates it. She has internalized Tony Pizza into herself, thereby becoming in a Kafkaesque sense. https://t.co/NbeWVKpBAc — Amanda ️‍⚧️ (@AshenheartMetal) January 29, 2024

