‘At least all my neighbours are on the same page for once …’

This isn’t the first time a poster by Alan Wagner – @truewagner – has gone viral on Twitter but it might be one of the most eye-opening.

It’s a query from a ‘single father’ about what to do with his daughter who won’t stop biting her hair. And, well, best have a read for yourself.

At least all my neighbors are on the same page for once… pic.twitter.com/Zj6wKZf9Qw — Alan Wagner (@truewagner) January 30, 2024

And just in case it’s tricky to see in full …

It prompted no end of responses and here’s our pick of the best.

WHOS MOMS ARE THESE? WITCHES!? — Mr.Maniacal (@MaxwellCra17122) January 30, 2024

Have you tried blinding her with a stew? — Chillwavve Records (@chillwavve) January 30, 2024

My mom carried a little tub of blinding stew in her purse and would pull it out if we were acting up. She never ended up using it, but even the sound of the soup sloshing in the container was enough to settle us down. — Loads of Daffodils (@LODProduces) January 30, 2024

The third neighbor doesn’t specify it must be fed and seems to be implying the father throw stew in his daughters face — Ham (@AHamSanwich) January 30, 2024

And this person took it very seriously indeed (and no bad thing).

This is actually a fantastic example of why relying on “community input” is a such a terrible way to create public policy https://t.co/Wmdfa0eDvp — Jordan Grimes (@cafedujord) January 30, 2024

I located this by the hardware store! pic.twitter.com/EhZIDrYiLf — Alan Wagner (@truewagner) May 9, 2018

