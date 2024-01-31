Weird World

‘At least all my neighbours are on the same page for once …’

Poke Staff. Updated January 31st, 2024

This isn’t the first time a poster by Alan Wagner – @truewagner – has gone viral on Twitter but it might be one of the most eye-opening.

It’s a query from a ‘single father’ about what to do with his daughter who won’t stop biting her hair. And, well, best have a read for yourself.

And just in case it’s tricky to see in full …

It prompted no end of responses and here’s our pick of the best.

And this person took it very seriously indeed (and no bad thing).

