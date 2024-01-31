This tale of a mum who accidentally outed her daughter’s friend and how they made it up to them is making everyone’s day better

Life

This tale of a mum who accidentally outed her daughter’s friend and embroidered an apology has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons that will quickly become apparent.

It was shared by Creatina Turner – @BrendanOde – and took on a whole new life of its own in the comments.

my friends mom is making me an embroidered Diet Coke towel to make up for outing me when we were 16 pic.twitter.com/8lNA0na7qR — Creatina Turner (@BrendanOde) January 30, 2024

Here are those screenshots again, this time in close-up.

And as no-one anywhere will be surprised, people had questions. And lots of comments.

what did she do!!! — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 30, 2024

my friend got sick so she took her to the doctor and when he asked if it was possible my friend was pregnant she said "well she hangs out with Brendan a lot, but he's gay!!" to my friends utter shock given that she thought I was for sure straight — Creatina Turner (@BrendanOde) January 30, 2024

Okay but how did your friend's mom clock you but not your friend? — The Boy With The Ant Tattoo (@TheGayNerd2) January 30, 2024

I was a very good actor to some but apparently I couldn’t fool all — Creatina Turner (@BrendanOde) January 30, 2024

as a former theater and chorus girlie, every single boy crush of mine turned out to be gay… yall were the only ones who were nice to us and we wanted you to be our straight boyfriends so bad — kate smith (@katesmithh) January 31, 2024

The way I thought the red ribbon was referring to world aids day omg — Nick Hutchins (@nicholasrhutch) January 30, 2024

texting her rn… — Creatina Turner (@BrendanOde) January 30, 2024

Bless her, it’s rare for people to apologise in a artistic way — Cleopatra (@Cleoyourlatina) January 31, 2024

Only accepting apologies via cash or crafts starting today — Ksana (@bigarms4me) January 31, 2024

Allies, take note. This is how you learn and grow. MAKE US EMBROIDERED DIET COKE APOLOGY TOWELS. https://t.co/3ROjloBGoO — (@EmmaTolkin) January 31, 2024

I wish someone’s mom made me a Diet Coke blanket for when my dad disowned me — Natalya (@euronatiii) January 31, 2024

Allies, take note. This is how you learn and grow. MAKE US EMBROIDERED DIET COKE APOLOGY TOWELS. https://t.co/3ROjloBGoO — (@EmmaTolkin) January 31, 2024

This is so pure. This is flip side of when I came out to my friends mom and she said “oh honey I knew when you were in HS.” And I said why didn’t you tell ME?” She responded, “Well, it’s generally frowned upon to go around telling the neighborhood kids they’re lesbians.” — Crime against Nature (@cappy4219) January 31, 2024

To conclude …

This makes me very happy. https://t.co/bZbsF4xozO — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 31, 2024

Source @BrendanOde