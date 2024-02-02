That time on Soccer AM when Tim Lovejoy was accidentally punched in the face is a Saturday morning telly moment for the ages

Celebrity

It’s been a week or two since this old clip of Martin Freeman taking righteous issue with Tim Lovejoy’s Ramones T-shirt proved rather popular on these pages.

just remembered this fantastic lovejoy exchange pic.twitter.com/gB9nJ7t7CP — Aidan James (@mcandidate) January 7, 2024

It sent us down a bit of a Tim Lovejoy rabbit hole (next week – Martin Freeman!) and we ended up here, a moment from Soccer AM on Sky 1 back in the day which is a Saturday morning telly moment for the ages.

Bet Martin Freeman enjoyed that.

‘He won a competition to do that.’

@bren67 ‘Electric TV ❤’

@jayfreedom ‘If they made this a regular feature on Sunday Brunch I’d definitely tune in.’

@jonpearse6465

Steady on, folks!

Source YouTube Rupert Christie