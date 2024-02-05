This is the only Valentine’s Day we want to receive this year and it’s brilliantly done!

Pics

You’ll know by now – how you can possibly not know by now? – what this Valentine’s Day card is referencing.

And in the unlikely event we actually receive a card on 14 February, we want it to be this one.

Gotta love how quick this is pic.twitter.com/a5WnpAhuJh — Richie Daiches Barlow (@The_DogWalker) February 4, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Magnificently done.

I hope the Window Lady, Lisa Rowland, is able to make a few quid from her internet fame. She seems a good sport and gave everyone a good laugh.

She’s given interviews so seems OK with the exposure, although it wasn’t her idea or intention. https://t.co/jbraSaUEl0 — Ms Dayglo (@MsDayglo) February 4, 2024

That's your card sorted https://t.co/u2DM63O44Q — Ian Charles (@ian_charles007) February 4, 2024

And if you really don’t know what it’s referencing (of course you know what it’s referencing!) …

And here are the sisters talking about it later!

'I love laughter. If it's laughter, then it's all good!' We speak to the stars of the viral video everyone's talking about, to find out exactly how it all happened. On behalf of the entire world, and everyone at #ThisMorning, thank you Lisa for bringing us so much joy! pic.twitter.com/qvQ7EghC5K — This Morning (@thismorning) February 2, 2024

Source @The_DogWalker