Pics

This is the only Valentine’s Day we want to receive this year and it’s brilliantly done!

John Plunkett. Updated February 5th, 2024

You’ll know by now – how you can possibly not know by now? – what this Valentine’s Day card is referencing.

And in the unlikely event we actually receive a card on 14 February, we want it to be this one.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Magnificently done.

And if you really don’t know what it’s referencing (of course you know what it’s referencing!) …

And here are the sisters talking about it later!

Source @The_DogWalker