Gregg Wallace’s remarkable ‘day in the life’ sent this old comeback viral again and it ages like a fine wine

If you haven’t already enjoyed it we recommend a moment or two reading Gregg Wallace’s account of his typical Saturday which he shared with the Daily Telegraph at the weekend.

Catching up on Gregg Wallace’s magnificently Partridgian My Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dHmKPhHk00 — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) February 5, 2024

And we mention it again not just because it was so good – although it was – but because it also sent this old Gregg Wallace comeback from back in the day viral again.

And it will surely never go past its use by date.

As Gregg Wallace is trending pic.twitter.com/N7nYDU2RaZ — Max Wright (@dmaxwright) February 5, 2024

And again – again! – just in case …

Give it all the Michelin stars.

The only way you could improve upon this is by calling him “Mastertwatt”. — monsieurmangetout #StopTheTories (@MonsieurSharp) February 6, 2024

Source @dmaxwrigh