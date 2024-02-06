Celebrity

Gregg Wallace’s remarkable ‘day in the life’ sent this old comeback viral again and it ages like a fine wine

Poke Staff. Updated February 6th, 2024

If you haven’t already enjoyed it we recommend a moment or two reading Gregg Wallace’s account of his typical Saturday which he shared with the Daily Telegraph at the weekend.

And we mention it again not just because it was so good – although it was – but because it also sent this old Gregg Wallace comeback from back in the day viral again.

And it will surely never go past its use by date.

And again – again! – just in case …

Give it all the Michelin stars.

Source @dmaxwrigh