The Daily Mail guide to ‘fighting off an XL bully’ might be the best thing it’s ever published

John Plunkett. Updated February 7th, 2024

In the spirit of hope for the best but prepare for the worst and all that, the Daily Mail today published a helpful cut out and keep guide to what to do in the unlikely event you find yourself confronted by an XL bully.

Well, we say helpful, although we’re not sure exactly how much good this 3-step guide to giving the terrifying dogs the what-for will actually do.

Still what do we know? We’re no experts, obviously. At anything.

The graphic (and accompanying text) went viral after it was shared by James Heale over on Twitter and, well, best have a look for yourselves.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

Hmmm. And here’s exactly what people made of that.

