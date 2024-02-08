People want film makers to stop using these 21 tropes and stereotypes

Entertainment

We’re grateful to u/fastdisaster777 for posing this question.

What stereotype in movies are you absolutely sick of?

They added –

I’ll go first: Hearing nothing but high-pitched screams when female characters are doing something fun or exciting.

It was a popular question, and a lot of people had bugbears.

TwistedDonner

A simple cup of coffee will sober you up.

1peatfor7

The incompetent or inattentive dad.

coffeeandbrass

Someone making a huge breakfast and then no one ever eating anything except for maybe a slice of toast, and then they run out the door.

hdjaoskdjfj



Nerdy/unattractive girl trope who just becomes hotter once the glasses are off.

Amoss988

When characters puke instantly when they see something gross.

pygmeepony

ConnorK12

Finding car keys in the sun visor.

prodigy1367

Horror films that start with a middle class family moving to a big house in the country, usually they’re grieving the loss of a child and their other child has stopped talking. Bonus points if one of the parents is a struggling writer.

MunsonedWithAHook

The protagonist and the female lead hate each other. Zero chemistry. Then, out of NOWHERE they have sex and suddenly are madly in love.

Narrow_negotiation58

