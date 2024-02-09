Now there’s video of Evan Davis’s forensic unravelling of the Treasury chief secretary and it’s the best thing you’ll watch all day

Politics

It turns out there IS something better than listening to Evan Davis running economic rings around the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott.

And that’s WATCHING Evan Davis run economic rings around the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott.

The remarkable exchange went wildly viral today and we’ve already rounded up all of our favourite responses here.

And now it’s been released in glorious technicolour.

Coming up on #BBCPM today at 5 – what is happening with government debt? Join us to find out, after this interview on yesterday’s programme by @EvanHD with the Treasury Chief Secretary Laura Trott ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PvvAeYma9x — BBC Radio 4 PM (@BBCPM) February 9, 2024

This is literally the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Just imagine if it had been Diane Abbott. Right wingers would be talking about it for years. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) February 9, 2024

Car crash interview. And she is the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Terrible performance and should not be allowed in a classroom never mind holding the purse strings to the UK. — Alan Griffin (@GlobalGriffin) February 9, 2024

Laura Trott, the dawning on her face is a dreadful watch, that the debt is not rising faster than a rat up a drainpipe, because that would spoil the Tories’ image of being fiscal wizards and confess that they have bungled or are in a pickle. — Speculative (@noteofthis) February 9, 2024

Good Evans.

