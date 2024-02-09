Politics

Now there’s video of Evan Davis’s forensic unravelling of the Treasury chief secretary and it’s the best thing you’ll watch all day

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2024

It turns out there IS something better than listening to Evan Davis running economic rings around the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott.

And that’s WATCHING Evan Davis run economic rings around the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott.

The remarkable exchange went wildly viral today and we’ve already rounded up all of our favourite responses here.

And now it’s been released in glorious technicolour.

More updates as we have them!

Good Evans.

Source @BBCPM