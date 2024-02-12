US

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were good in Dunkin’ Donuts’ Super Bowl ad but it was Matt Damon wot won it

Poke Staff. Updated February 12th, 2024

Word has it that – Google, Google – the Kaiser City Chiefs beat – Google, Google – the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling Super Bowl on Sunday.

But for anyone who watched it – all of it – there was surely only one winner – this ad for Dunkin’ Donuts which totally licked all the opposition.

And while Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – and Tom Brady – were obviously good, it was surely Matt Damon wot won it.

Touchdown!

Not everyone was so keen …

Just most people.

Source @jappleby