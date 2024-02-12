Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were good in Dunkin’ Donuts’ Super Bowl ad but it was Matt Damon wot won it

US

Word has it that – Google, Google – the Kaiser City Chiefs beat – Google, Google – the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling Super Bowl on Sunday.

But for anyone who watched it – all of it – there was surely only one winner – this ad for Dunkin’ Donuts which totally licked all the opposition.

And while Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – and Tom Brady – were obviously good, it was surely Matt Damon wot won it.

Dunkin just won the best Super Bowl ad. It’s hysterical, has big name celebs, has cameos that actually add to the ad, and is ridiculously memorable. Perfect in every way.pic.twitter.com/w9OMF6TzHN — Jack Appleby (@jappleby) February 12, 2024

Touchdown!

“It’s really hard to be your friend sometimes” — Shadowy Cabal Enthusiast (@TheChandlerDude) February 12, 2024

"How do you like them…donuts…I'm so sorry." — John Bianchette (@JohnBianchette) February 12, 2024

Matt Damon was perfect. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 12, 2024

Not everyone was so keen …

but the problem is it wasn't funny. there's nothing hysterical in it. it's all heavy handed liked a bad SNL skit — jnicely (@jnicely) February 12, 2024

Just most people.

If I think something’s funny, and you’re replying to a tweet with 20,000 likes where people clearly think it’s funny, how would you like me to reply to you saying the problem is it wasn’t funny. — Jack Appleby (@jappleby) February 12, 2024

Source @jappleby