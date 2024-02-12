Finland has chosen its Eurovision entry and it’s every bit as out there as you’d expect

Entertainment

The Finnish people have spoken, and they’ve picked their entry for Eurovision 2024 – which will be held in Malmö, Sweden in May.

It’s certainly a feast for the eyes …if not for the ears.

This is Finland’s entry for Eurovision this year. Prepare yourselves. pic.twitter.com/9wMVs7lHEK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2024

No Rules is the creation of DJ Teemu Keisteri – professionally known as Windows95man – featuring the vocal stylings of Henri Piispanen. They’re clearly on a mission to put denim back on the fashion map.

Twitter/X had a few thoughts.

1.

This is defo going to be the one they react to on Gogglebox https://t.co/RBAel3ZdWz — Joe Bleasdale ️‍️‍⚧️ (@SirBleasdale) February 11, 2024

2.

3.

Drugs are great aren’t they https://t.co/DKaMR0XozC — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 11, 2024

4.

It’s the windows 95 Tshirt that does it for me https://t.co/YXqWfVKgEk — Elaine Walsh (@mabaker_moz) February 11, 2024

5.

I think you'll find they're both Will Ferrell. — Sir Freddy Hicarus (@FreddyHicarus) February 11, 2024

6.

This is outstanding peak Eurovision. https://t.co/1dvClGyU3j — Yoni Live Once (@Rach_A_Rama) February 11, 2024

7.

Is this actually just a deleted scene from the Eurovision film? — Matt (@MattB2402) February 11, 2024

8.

Wow. In what felt like 10 seconds, I went from "this is clearly a joke act and bonkers" to "If man gets some vocal control coaching, they could actually win". — Shanghai Hannah (@ShanghaiHannah) February 11, 2024

9.

what… er… what the fuck is this? https://t.co/bc1cKh2oTy — Siobhán Moore (@SiobhanMoore90) February 11, 2024

10.

11.

My love for Finland grows ever stronger. They were robbed last year. Just give them the damn trophy now. Hyvä Suomi amirite https://t.co/ub1YIvOaoD — Josh Jowitt (@drjoshdoeslaw) February 11, 2024

Louisa King added this.

You can always rely on Finland to bring the bonkers @OwenArandz https://t.co/lacjlORtdy — Louisa King (@MadeinKendal) February 11, 2024

With that in mind, here’s Finland’s 2023 entry, Käärijä.

And one for the road from 2006 – Finnish Eurovision winners, Lordi.

Q.E.D.

READ MORE

Finland’s Eurovision entry was great but the sign language guy took Käärijä to a whole new level

Source Will H/T Scott Bryan Image Screengrab