Entertainment

Finland has chosen its Eurovision entry and it’s every bit as out there as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 12th, 2024

The Finnish people have spoken, and they’ve picked their entry for Eurovision 2024 – which will be held in Malmö, Sweden in May.

It’s certainly a feast for the eyes …if not for the ears.

No Rules is the creation of DJ Teemu Keisteri – professionally known as Windows95man – featuring the vocal stylings of Henri Piispanen. They’re clearly on a mission to put denim back on the fashion map.

Twitter/X had a few thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Louisa King added this.

With that in mind, here’s Finland’s 2023 entry, Käärijä.

And one for the road from 2006 – Finnish Eurovision winners, Lordi.

Q.E.D.

READ MORE

Finland’s Eurovision entry was great but the sign language guy took Käärijä to a whole new level

Source Will H/T Scott Bryan Image Screengrab