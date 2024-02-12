Finland has chosen its Eurovision entry and it’s every bit as out there as you’d expect
The Finnish people have spoken, and they’ve picked their entry for Eurovision 2024 – which will be held in Malmö, Sweden in May.
It’s certainly a feast for the eyes …if not for the ears.
This is Finland’s entry for Eurovision this year. Prepare yourselves. pic.twitter.com/9wMVs7lHEK
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2024
No Rules is the creation of DJ Teemu Keisteri – professionally known as Windows95man – featuring the vocal stylings of Henri Piispanen. They’re clearly on a mission to put denim back on the fashion map.
Twitter/X had a few thoughts.
1.
This is defo going to be the one they react to on Gogglebox https://t.co/RBAel3ZdWz
— Joe Bleasdale ️️⚧️ (@SirBleasdale) February 11, 2024
2.
Finland have truly mastered #Eurovision https://t.co/nxvGskx93K
— Laura (@ElleEmSee) February 11, 2024
3.
Drugs are great aren’t they https://t.co/DKaMR0XozC
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 11, 2024
4.
It’s the windows 95 Tshirt that does it for me https://t.co/YXqWfVKgEk
— Elaine Walsh (@mabaker_moz) February 11, 2024
5.
I think you'll find they're both Will Ferrell.
— Sir Freddy Hicarus (@FreddyHicarus) February 11, 2024
6.
This is outstanding peak Eurovision. https://t.co/1dvClGyU3j
— Yoni Live Once (@Rach_A_Rama) February 11, 2024
7.
Is this actually just a deleted scene from the Eurovision film?
— Matt (@MattB2402) February 11, 2024
8.
Wow.
In what felt like 10 seconds, I went from "this is clearly a joke act and bonkers" to "If man gets some vocal control coaching, they could actually win".
— Shanghai Hannah (@ShanghaiHannah) February 11, 2024
9.
what… er… what the fuck is this? https://t.co/bc1cKh2oTy
— Siobhán Moore (@SiobhanMoore90) February 11, 2024
10.
I love this hot mess. #UMK pic.twitter.com/AWhJJnLzql
— Will. (@squawkbox) February 10, 2024
11.
My love for Finland grows ever stronger.
They were robbed last year. Just give them the damn trophy now.
Hyvä Suomi amirite https://t.co/ub1YIvOaoD
— Josh Jowitt (@drjoshdoeslaw) February 11, 2024
Louisa King added this.
You can always rely on Finland to bring the bonkers @OwenArandz https://t.co/lacjlORtdy
— Louisa King (@MadeinKendal) February 11, 2024
With that in mind, here’s Finland’s 2023 entry, Käärijä.
And one for the road from 2006 – Finnish Eurovision winners, Lordi.
Q.E.D.
Finland’s Eurovision entry was great but the sign language guy took Käärijä to a whole new level
