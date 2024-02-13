There was something accidentally and hilariously NSFW about the voiceover on this crochet TikTok

Entertainment

TikTok is a crafter’s paradise, with videos about everything from creatively wrapping gifts to making a scale model of Middle Earth out of household scraps. Maybe not exactly that.

One account, Crafty Crochet – @craftffvrdg – discovered the downside of using an automated reader instead of doing a human voiceover. Much hilarity ensued.

Great tips for the beginner crotcheater. TikTok users had a lot to say on the matter – some comments, understandably, NSFW.

I know the tension rings always helped me when I was a beginner crotcheater

Tracy Kaspar

A beginning what!?!??!

amy

Sorry, I missed the whole rest of the video after that opening line!!!

The.1.n.only_Mrs.Dutton

Called out :/

Lesbian Panic

So we’re all here in the comments after two seconds in?

Leslie B

My husband just went “what are we doing!?” From the next room.

Glacier Bleu

Idk how those tips could help but there you go.

Rosie

I swiped passed this video but I had to come back bc…… the beginner what?

RED ESSENTIALS

Omg don’t tell my husband that’s what it’s called! He’ll want to watch me all the time!

Adeline Veprauskas

Sending this to my roommate because she’s actually a beginner crocheter and I want to make her laugh.

Ashlynn

I poked my eye with my crotcheater stick, running to the comments.

jen76-malkilue

Reason 42,865,553,725 I don’t get on this app without my headphones on.

STL Tegan

SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID AND MEANT WHAT SHE SAID.

sally

I really need TikTok to allow gifs as comments.

Caramela Malcriado

We might take a leaf out of hippiegoth97‘s book.

saving this in my faves, so one day I’ll have the treat of going back, thinking ‘why’d I save this’, and quickly finding out exactly why.

READ MORE

17 accidentally NSFW search terms that are a cautionary tale for the internet age

Source @craftffvrdg Image Screengrab