The internet put its interior design head on to fill this space – 14 greatest suggestions

Social Media

Most homes have an awkward space that’s tricky to use, either becaue of its siz or shape – or both. Often, they end up being the place where ‘stuff’ gets dumped because it doesn’t have a proper home, and that could well be the fate for this small nook.

What would you do with this space? pic.twitter.com/usO085301M — Ｗ ™ (@wiseconnector) February 14, 2024

There were some serious, sensible and actually quite appealing ideas.

Dog bed or reading room. pic.twitter.com/1dYb66yNEO — Lauren (@LightInMyPocket) February 14, 2024

Turn it into a 1. Coat closet, 2. Desk for kids homework — BigSky X’er (@ClearyMy40363) February 14, 2024

1. Mini Bar

2. Writing desk

3. Reading nook or Music space

4. Pet bed & toy storing pic.twitter.com/MKScsL4AaQ — Eme Latina (@EmeLatina) February 15, 2024

Others were less serious – but very entertaining. See for yourself.

1.

2.

i would add a door and then keep my wizard nephew in there — Cale (@CaleCrypto) February 16, 2024

3.

little club hole for hozier but he only sings tell it to my heart on a loop https://t.co/rAitHQ4Y41 pic.twitter.com/MguvXYFpmC — lau (@icarianwstlnd) February 17, 2024

4.

Clearly the best place to put a trophy pic.twitter.com/tbHAiVbtQj — ✨️OtakuRocku✨️Pre-Debut❎️ (@OtakuRockU_) February 15, 2024

5.

If in New York rent it out as a studio — The Dutch Doge Guy (@070guy) February 14, 2024

6.

7.

8.

9.

Do you know how long I've been trying to find the perfect spot to keep my macro sd card https://t.co/sTpM8wbJjn pic.twitter.com/hYTWxFrMFG — Daniel Baamonde (@dannyb21892) February 17, 2024

10.

Hang my pictures of Patrick pic.twitter.com/tMIqV4t3VE — DakotaRedhart ♡ VT (@DakotaRedhart) February 17, 2024

11.

12.

probably err go and stand in it like this https://t.co/Huoo6geVc2 pic.twitter.com/A9TgteogPZ — morally grey (@DILFBAlT) February 16, 2024

13.

14.

Lady Catherine de Bourgh herself was kind enough to suggest that these shelves be fitted exactly as you see them there. https://t.co/SkJxOQTNPa pic.twitter.com/xyVCNukUge — Jane Austen First Drafts (@Austen1stDrafts) February 15, 2024

Mike Townsend had an honest and relatable answer.

Throw all my shoes, coats and bags in there so that it becomes more and more cluttered over time until it starts to kind of stress me out and have a detrimental effect on my emotional wellbeing https://t.co/grnmQ1c2mp — Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) February 16, 2024

Finally …if you know, you know.

READ MORE

A property guru asked for ‘creative solutions’ to fill this inaccessible landing and there really was only one winner

Source @wiseconnector Image @wiseconnector,