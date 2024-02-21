Somebody made a joke about the place names of a Pacific Island and it was made so much better by the ‘official’ reply

Social Media

We confess that we had never heard of the Republic of Kiribati before (geography really isn’t our strong point). Apparently it’s an island country in the Micronesia subregion of Oceania in the central Pacific Ocean, with a population of 119,000 (thanks Wiki).

We know now, however, that it does have some interesting place names – thanks to this rather brilliant post by La Doctora over on Twitter/X.

I think Kiribati just gave up when it came time to name cities. pic.twitter.com/D7PVtrr5QC — Ƚล Ð๏ͼϯ๏ṛล (@VoxDocVoxDei) February 17, 2024

The post received some informative and funny replies.

1.

Somewhere South West of New Zealand is Disappointment Island.

Just imagine the sailors who'd taken risks to land there for the first time, and came away distinctly unimpressed! pic.twitter.com/faeaHMwWxn — Yungee (@yungee__) February 19, 2024

2.

Kiribati is the only place in all 4 hemispheres of the world, figures they would take inspiration from around the globe @KiribatiGov — ahmed kajee (@thekajee) February 19, 2024

3.

Banana is for scale — ReverseGiraffe ☢️ (@ReverseGiraffe_) February 19, 2024

4.

Come to think of it, giving up on naming cities is an ancient tradition. Naples, Nablus and Neapolis all mean just "new city". "Right, that's another city we're founding today, let's just name it "new city" and get on with it." — Zbyszek Kiedacz (@kiedacz) February 19, 2024

5.

London. Paris. Poland. Banana

Everyone talk about

POP MUZIK — Carausius286 (@carausius286) February 19, 2024

There was one reply, though, which topped the lot. It was from the official Republic of Kiribati account itself and they weren’t best pleased about having their country mocked.

6.

Fine. You're not invited https://t.co/oTPtZwM5s2 — Republic of Kiribati (@KiribatiGov) February 19, 2024

Wonderful! It’s obviously rather tongue-in-cheek, but all the better for it. Let’s look at some replies to the reply…

7.

LOL, can a few of us still visit? pic.twitter.com/H9OKmsnYHK — Wander More Travel (@WanderMoreTrip) February 19, 2024

8.

I now so want to visit this place just to buy them a drink. — Aaron (@thegypsysoul42) February 19, 2024

9.

This is probably the best marketing campaign ever — Andrey (@DreBob0) February 19, 2024

10.

