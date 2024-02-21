Social Media

Somebody made a joke about the place names of a Pacific Island and it was made so much better by the ‘official’ reply

David Harris. Updated February 21st, 2024

We confess that we had never heard of the Republic of Kiribati before (geography really isn’t our strong point). Apparently it’s an island country in the Micronesia subregion of Oceania in the central Pacific Ocean, with a population of 119,000 (thanks Wiki).

We know now, however, that it does have some interesting place names – thanks to this rather brilliant post by La Doctora over on Twitter/X.

The post received some informative and funny replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

There was one reply, though, which topped the lot. It was from the official Republic of Kiribati account itself and they weren’t best pleased about having their country mocked.

6.

Wonderful! It’s obviously rather tongue-in-cheek, but all the better for it. Let’s look at some replies to the reply…

7.

8.

9.

10.

