The Office star Ewen MacIntosh has died aged just 50 and people are enjoying every scene he stole as Big Keith all over again

Celebrity

Very sad news today that actor Ewen MacIntosh, who will forever be immortalised as Big Keith from The Office, has died aged just 50.

‘With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh,’ his management company posted on social media. ‘His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family and close friends soon and a celebratory memorial later in the year.’

Here’s what Ricky Gervais said on Twitter today.

Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Hhd3zkRVMs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024

Everything about The Office was perfect, but it was always an extra special treat when Big Keith turned up on screen. Like this scene, for example.

RIP Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office. Forever immortalised in this scene pic.twitter.com/LsOf8BEDI8 — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) February 21, 2024

Or indeed this.

RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/0K8Yrvh0CN — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) February 21, 2024

Our thoughts go to all of Keith’s family and friends at this saddest of times.

#RIP Ewen MacIntosh, forever immortalised as Big Keith in The Office. pic.twitter.com/jetqW2SHAw — Ste (@McLarenSte) February 21, 2024

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about him today.

really sad to hear about Ewen Macintosh RIP he was so brilliant in The Office as the scotch egg eating DJ accountantpic.twitter.com/jqmZmBrwPa — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) February 21, 2024

Thinking of Ewen Macintosh today, who I’m reading has sadly left us. A familiar and hilarious member of the Edinburgh sketch scene when we all started, and went on to create one of the most iconic scene stealers in tv comedy history. An absolute pleasure of a guy. — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) February 21, 2024

RIP Ewen MacIntosh

Absolute comic genius as Keith in the Office #RIP pic.twitter.com/66neweySmu — Adam Lloyd (@Ads900) February 21, 2024

Sorry to hear that. He was perfect for deadpan comedy. Pioneered it into modern screen in fact. Will never look at a Scotch Egg the same way ever again. Sad day. RIP Ewen. — Andrew Mulder McCoi5t E5q. (@ojmiester87) February 21, 2024

RIP Ewen Macintosh. He will outlive us all by being involved in one of the greatest scenes ever.

pic.twitter.com/aPTfj02Kqe — Harry Jenkins (@HarryJenkins) February 21, 2024

This is terribly sad news indeed! Oh my goodness! May his soul rest in peace. — Sudakshina B (Kina) (@SudakshinaKina) February 21, 2024

Really sad to hear about Ewen Macintosh. He was lovely, really funny, and an absolute scene-stealer. Here he his being Claude Litner in The Tories a few years ago. RIP. https://t.co/DSb5yPoPw1 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 21, 2024

He will be missed: [ ] Not at all

[ ] To some extent

[ X ] Very much so

[ ] Don’t know RIP Ewen you legend https://t.co/WV76HvtDjm pic.twitter.com/a4DuX84RoD — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) February 21, 2024

RIP Ewen MacIntosh. Thank you for the laughter. “Booyakasha.” pic.twitter.com/NsaQIMUuZL — Rob Auton (@RobertAuton) February 21, 2024

Last word to @rickygervais.

This was for Keith’s appraisal scene pic.twitter.com/q29qYryp2M — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024

RIP Ewen MacIntosh.

Source @rickygervais