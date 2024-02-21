Celebrity

The Office star Ewen MacIntosh has died aged just 50 and people are enjoying every scene he stole as Big Keith all over again

Poke Staff. Updated February 21st, 2024

Very sad news today that actor Ewen MacIntosh, who will forever be immortalised as Big Keith from The Office, has died aged just 50.

‘With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh,’ his management company posted on social media. ‘His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family and close friends soon and a celebratory memorial later in the year.’

Here’s what Ricky Gervais said on Twitter today.

Everything about The Office was perfect, but it was always an extra special treat when Big Keith turned up on screen. Like this scene, for example.

Or indeed this.

Our thoughts go to all of Keith’s family and friends at this saddest of times.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about him today.

Last word to @rickygervais.

RIP Ewen MacIntosh.

Source @rickygervais