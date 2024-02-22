Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg warned of the perils of drinking woke milk – 15 gold-topped responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 22nd, 2024

In ‘GB News must be a long-running prank’ news, Jacob Rees-Mogg took time out of his busy schedule of not sorting the country’s problems to sing the praises of whole milk – which has seen a recent surge in sales.

Even with the full-fat drink, we wouldn’t fancy the chances of the former Minister for Collecting Leprechaun Gold getting a game with Liverpool – or Accrington Stanley for that matter.

Accrington Stanley Accrington GIFfrom Accrington Stanley GIFs

PSA: Drinking unpasteurized milk, even if you label it CHAD, is incredibly risky and can lead to prolonged bouts of diarrhoea and vomiting.

It’s just as well MPs don’t have anything important to deal with – like a cost of living crisis, a crumbling NHS, record homelessness, or wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Rees-Mogg’s impromptu gig for the Milk Marketing Board provoked these reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Stella Creasy drew her own conclusions.

Source Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Screengrab