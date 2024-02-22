Jacob Rees-Mogg warned of the perils of drinking woke milk – 15 gold-topped responses

Politics

In ‘GB News must be a long-running prank’ news, Jacob Rees-Mogg took time out of his busy schedule of not sorting the country’s problems to sing the praises of whole milk – which has seen a recent surge in sales. Only liberals drink skimmed milk to go with their faux leather sandals. Full fat, creamy milk will nourish your inner Tory. pic.twitter.com/6vuiaWRk73 — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 21, 2024

Even with the full-fat drink, we wouldn’t fancy the chances of the former Minister for Collecting Leprechaun Gold getting a game with Liverpool – or Accrington Stanley for that matter.

PSA: Drinking unpasteurized milk, even if you label it CHAD, is incredibly risky and can lead to prolonged bouts of diarrhoea and vomiting.

It’s just as well MPs don’t have anything important to deal with – like a cost of living crisis, a crumbling NHS, record homelessness, or wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Rees-Mogg’s impromptu gig for the Milk Marketing Board provoked these reactions.

This is the kind of stuff you come out with when you were wet-nursed into your 30s https://t.co/6LAeSMLQs3 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 21, 2024

This monologue makes me think about the ‘bitty’ Little Britain sketches for some reason…. https://t.co/eNt269KKOe — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) February 21, 2024

looking grim for the tories in the polls, checking in on the media to see how they're responding to it and what their strategy is https://t.co/Liszud9I7I — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) February 21, 2024

I feel like a message about the health giving properties of milk might be better delivered by a man who can open a bottle of water unaided. https://t.co/OrbZPkxIun https://t.co/1ckvZfa3vF pic.twitter.com/Zy9hYzOBfG — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 21, 2024

I’ll be sure to pass on this riveting advice to my type 2 diabetic mother, I’m sure she’ll be delighted to hear that avoiding hypos is woke, you fucking deranged idiot. https://t.co/3JjYC7odPW — Johanna Saunders (@JohannaSaunders) February 21, 2024

Do you realise what an absolute idiot you are? There’s a cost of living crisis, a recession, war in the Middle East – and, as a parliamentarian, this is how you choose to use your privileged platform? — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 21, 2024

Someone put him on some sort of register https://t.co/FGkwrlt2Hu — CrimeGirl © (@CrimeGirI) February 21, 2024

Thus undermining free trade of Supermarkets and Grocery stores nationwide. Limitless Tory stupidity from (as we say in Manchester) this toffee nosed lanky streak of piss. #ToriesDestroyingOurCountry https://t.co/uC50s1pa7j — Simply Red ❤️ (@SimplyRedHQ) February 21, 2024

The curd is nourishing no one https://t.co/G7K5BhJaUb — Robert Lindsay (@RobertLindsay) February 21, 2024

Don't look very nourished to me pic.twitter.com/DQsiLrpTjn — Rob Dicken (@1970RobD) February 21, 2024

Gobshite ups his game in order to compete with Vicky Atkins in the truly batshit category of Tory https://t.co/xvYkibW5LX — JPC (@jpxan71) February 21, 2024

This is hilarious. He’s done an entire segment against low fat and alternative milks, just because of his personal preference for full fat milk. I can only conclude he lacked nutrients, if not full fat milk, as a child and is clinically insane. pic.twitter.com/0ZdmCGS8lW — Brendan May (@bmay) February 21, 2024

What are we adding to the culture wars now, Jacob? Milk. You couldn't make it up. pic.twitter.com/eqLX3HAN3c — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) February 21, 2024

Drinking milk's fucking woke now lads. https://t.co/XTCC2rE5DG — christhebarker (@christhebarker) February 21, 2024

Stella Creasy drew her own conclusions.

We must tackle deepfake technology being used to create political content urgently, before they further undermine what confidence people have left in democracy. https://t.co/aYh2vM7Q6P — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) February 21, 2024

